Local airports to receive money from December relief bill
MISHAWAKA — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski announced Friday that South Bend International Airport and other local airports were awarded grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation under the bipartisan COVID relief package enacted in December.
“As a transportation hub for both passengers and goods, South Bend International Airport plays a vital role in driving economic growth in northern Indiana,” Walorski said in a press release. “This funding will provide SBN and our local airports with much-needed relief from challenges related to the coronavirus crisis and aid in rebuilding our region’s economy.”
South Bend International Airport will receive $3,085,297 in relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
Other local airports awarded COVID relief funding include Elkhart Municipal Airport, $23,000; Plymouth Municipal Airport, $13,000; Starke County Airport, $13,000; and Wabash Municipal Airport, $9,000.
In December, Congress passed and President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Syracuse Cub Scouts to hold cake auction
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 will hold its annual cake auction 2 p.m. Saturday at Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive. The public and people representing businesses are invited to attend and bid.
Scouting is the theme for this year’s cake auction. With minimal parental help, the Cub Scouts are to bake and decorate cakes that reflect the scouting theme. Each cake will then be auctioned off to the highest bidder. In addition, a silent auction of various donated items and baked goods will be available for purchase by the persons who write down the highest bid for each item.
Proceeds from the cake and silent auction will go towards cub pack and scouting expenses.
Voting system test set for May 4
Elkhart County Clerk Chris Anderson announced there will be a public test of the electronic voting systems and automatic tabulating machines to be used to tabulate ballots cast at the 2021 Elkhart Community Schools Special Election on May 4. This test will be conducted in the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., Room 104, Goshen, at 8:30 a.m. April 1.
This test is open to representatives of the political parties, candidates, the media, and the public.
