LLI offering two upcoming classes
GOSHEN — The Lifelong Learning Institute will host two online classes in April that are free and open to the public.
At 10 a.m. April 7, Donna Minter and Crixeil Shell will present a class on “Peacebuilding in Your Neighborhood. People are invited to learn about the grassroots peacebuilding trauma healing, resilience, restorative justice, and racial healing and equity work of the Minnesota Peacebuilding Leadership Institute with Coming to the Table racial healing talking circles.
And April 19, 21, 26 and 28 at 2 p.m., Ann Hostetler will present “Playing with Words.” This four-session class will offer tools to readers who are intimidated by poetry, as well as to those who already enjoy it.
These classes are free and open to everyone. People need to register in advance at www.life-learn.org. Click on the blue link for the class wanted and register.
Trolley will take people to vaccine sites
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley is offering rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The following vaccine sites are accessible via the Interurban Trolley:
• Elkhart General Hospital (on the Yellow Line)
• Elkhart County Health Department at Lincoln Center (on the Green Line)
• Heart City Health Simpson Avenue Location (on the Orange Line)
• Kroger Pharmacy on Johnson (on the Blue Line)
• Kroger Pharmacy on Hively (on the Green and Orange lines)
• Kroger Pharmacy on Chicago Avenue in Goshen (on the Red Line)
• Meijer Pharmacy in Dunlap (on the Red Line)
• Walmart on C.R. 6 (on the Blue Line)
• Walmart on Ash Road (on the Yellow Line)
• Walmart in Dunlap (on the Red Line)
• Walmart in Goshen (on the Red Line)
Vaccines are currently available free of charge via appointment only. To schedule an appointment visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for all locations except at Kroger (for Kroger only call 866-211-5320).
The Interurban Trolley will still require face masks be properly worn by all passengers and transit operators over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van. The only exemptions to this are children under the age of 2, and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note. These requirements will continue after the governor’s mask mandate ends April 6, because the Interurban Trolley as a public transit operator is also subject to the federal mask requirements from the Center for Disease Control and the Transportation Security Administration that implement Executive Order 13998. Passengers who do not comply with this mask mandate while riding the Interurban Trolley are subject to civil penalties (including fines starting at $250) from the Transportation Security Administration. Wearing masks will protect transit operators and passengers while helping to control the transmission of COVID-19.
Trolley to operate on Good Friday
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will operate as usual in Elkhart and Goshen on Good Friday.
The ADA Access Dispatch office will close early in observance of the Good Friday holiday. ADA Access riders will need to schedule trips for Saturday and Monday by 2 p.m. Friday.
The Interurban Trolley Information offices will be closed all day on Friday.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
