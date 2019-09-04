LLI class to focus on RV industry
GOSHEN — Lifelong Learning Institute of Elkhart County begins it's 2019 LLI Fall Series with the class "RV's Impact."
First, the group will hear about the impact the RV industry has on Elkhart County. Then they will take a one-day bus trip to see RV production first hand.
On Sept. 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Jennings Auditorium (Greencroft Goshen Community Center), Bruce Hopkins, vice president of the RV Industry Association, will talk about the RV industry's impact on the economy and labor force in Elkhart County.
Then on Sept. 12, participants will board a Crossroads Tour bus to travel to Jayco, Middlebury, to see an RV plant in action. The group will board the bus at Greencroft Goshen Community Center, 1820 Greencroft Drive, at 8:30 a.m.
After the visit to Jayco, the group will travel to Linton's Enchanted Gardens for lunch. After lunch, they will travel up the road to the RV Hall of Fame and Museum to learn about the RV industry, past and present, and then return to Greencroft Goshen Community Center around 3:30 p.m.
Register by calling 574-535-7566 (The Box Office at Goshen College) or go online at www.life-learn.org. The cost is $45 for LLI members and $55 for non-members.
Bow shoot at Pine Knob Park Sept. 21
HOWE —Pine Knob Park will host a bow shoot Sept. 21.
The bow shoot will begin at 8 a.m., and scorecards must be turned in by 11:30 a.m. to be eligible for awards. Adult entry is $10, and youth entry is $5. The trail is a 30 target, 3D course. People can compete in three dimensional, realistic environments, park officials said.
To register or inquire, call the Park Office at 260-854-2225, or email Leslie Arnold at larnold@lagrangecounty.org. After the bow shoot, for a donation, there will be a bluegill fish fry courtesy of the Friends of LaGrange County Parks.
Competition rules can be found online at lagrangecountyparks.org. Pine Knob Park is located at 2825 E. Ind. 120, Howe.
LaGrange resident to speak at Patriot Day ceremony
WEST LAFAYETTE — The Indiana Veterans’ Home invites the public to its Patriot Day Ceremony Sept. 11, where its guest speaker will be LaGrange resident and commander of the American Legion Department of Indiana Allen Connelly. The IVH will be remembering and honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks. The Patriot Day Ceremony will start at 10 a.m. in the MacArthur Auditorium on the IVH campus.
Connelly gained his eligibility for the American Legion through his active duty service from 1964 to 1965 in the Army and earned the rank of sergeant. At the national level, he has served as a member of the Veteran's Preference Committee and is currently a member of the Veteran's Education Committee.
Connelly and his wife of 52 years, Becky, along with their two children are all active in local American Legion Units throughout Indiana. He has served his community in several capacities over the years, including 25 years on the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department.
The Indiana Veterans’ Home provides long term care, independent living, and short-term rehabilitation services for honorably discharged Indiana veterans and their spouses.
For more information about IVH, go online to www.in.gov/ivh or call directly at 765-463-1502.
Art show at Hawks building set
GOSHEN — Three floors of art works by residents of the Hawks Art & Entrepreneur Building will be on display Saturday.
Seventeen artists from a variety of disciplines will show their work in conjunction with Art on the Millrace from noon until 6 p.m.
Admission is free.
