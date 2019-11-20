Lions fruit sale starts Friday
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club will begin its annual fruit sales Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will continue every weekend in the Owens parking lot until Dec. 21 or sold out.
Oranges and grapefruit will be sold. The cost is $20 for a box of oranges and $15 for a box of grapefruit. The where be mixed half-and-half boxes available for $20. Half boxes of fruit will be available as well.
All proceeds will help the Ligonier and West Noble Community. Contact Harlan Hite at 260-894-3050 after 2 p.m. with any questions.
Extension Homemakers to host cookie sale
SHIPSHEWANA — The LaGrange County Extension Homemakers will host their annual homemade cookie sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the front entrance to Yoder’s Department Store. Cookies will be served until they are gone.
The money earned will be used to purchase books for the First books for Kids program. The Homemakers read to preschool children and then give them the books to take home.
Yoder’s is located at 300 S. Van Buren St.
Council changes meeting date
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 at Shipshewana Town Hall, 345 N. Morton St. the council will not meet on their regularly scheduled date of Dec. 26, according to Clerk-Treasurer Ruth Ann Downey.
Council to meet privately
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Town Council will meet in an executive session — not open to the public — Dec. 2, immediately following the council’s public work session at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St. The executive session was called so council members could discuss strategies for the possible purchase of real estate.
Ruthmere to host ‘Christmas by Design’
ELKHART — Ruthmere’s holiday season will this year include “Christmas by Design.”
Ruthmere will be showcasing nine of Elkhart County's local artistic talents who have been invited to decorate a room at Ruthmere Mansion for the holidays, museum officials said. Visitors will be given the opportunity to vote for their favorite room. The designer whose room receives the most votes will be awarded $1,000 to donate to their favorite local nonprofit charity.
Holiday tours and voting will begin Nov. 30 and continue through Dec. 29. Tours will take place on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Ruthmere Museum’s campus will be closed Dec. 24- 26.
Ruthmere is located at 302 E. Beardsley Ave.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
• ELKHART — Church Community Services is in need of volunteers at the Food Bank of Elkhart County.
The Food Bank supplies food to local food pantries and soup kitchens serving struggling families in Elkhart County.
Volunteers are needed on an ongoing basis to move and sort food Monday through Friday noon to 4 p.m. Training will be provided.
Those interested in working in this fast-paced environment are asked to contact Jen McOwen at 574-295-3673, ext. 112 or email volunteer@churchcommunityservices.org.
• ELKHART — Patient home visitors are needed for the Center for Hospice Care.
Both personal care and companionship are needed, but not all situations require personal care.
This includes veteran volunteers who can provide companionship to fellow veterans and /or present patients with a certificate pin honoring their service to our country.
For details, call Kristiana Donahue at 574-286-1198 or email DonahueK@cfhcare.org.
• GOSHEN — Greencroft Goshen welcomes volunteers to help health care residents by assisting them with activities, escorting residents, visiting and assisting in the dining room. Experience is not required and training is provided. Daytime and early evening hours are available. Contact the volunteer coordinator at 537-4198 for more information.
