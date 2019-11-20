NAPPANEE [mdash] Jaylin Eugene Hochstetler, 5, and Kenton Joe Hochstetler, 3, sons of Lonnie T. and Marilyn M. (Eash) Hochstetler of Nappanee, died in an unexpected accident Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 19. Kenton was born July 18, 2016, in Nappanee, and Jaylin was born June, 28 2014, in Lagrange…