LIFE youth philanthropy grant funding available
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s youth philanthropy program LIFE is now accepting applications for its grant cycle.
LIFE grants are available to nonprofit organizations and schools providing educational or youth programs in LaGrange County, Community Foundation officials stated in a news release. Public and private schools seeking support for classroom or extracurricular activities can submit their request for funding through LIFE.
Grant awards vary from $500 to $2,500 and are reviewed by the members of LIFE. The program provides an opportunity for students in eighth through 12th grades to gain experience in community service and charitable giving. The students engage in a variety of community projects and provide oversight of the LIFE funds held at the Community Foundation.
The application deadline is Jan. 24, and grant applications are available online at lccf.net/life-grants" target="_blank">lccf.net/life-grants.
For more information about the LaGrange County Community Foundation, visit lccf.net.
Drop-off locations for Operation Christmas Child announced
GOSHEN — Locations in the Goshen area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off sites collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, which runs Monday through Nov. 25.
Goshen families, churches and groups are working to transform empty shoeboxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver the gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.
This year, Goshen-area residents hope to collect more than 38,000 gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
In Milford, boxes may be left at Wawasee Community Bible Church, 2035 E. 1300 North, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Nov. 21-22; from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 20; 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 23 and 25; and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24.
In Goshen, boxes may be left at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 C.R. 35, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20 and 23; from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 20; from 2-5 p.m. Nov. 21; from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 22; from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 24; and from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 25.
In Nappanee, the drop-off location will be Grace Point Presbyterian Church, 1155 N. Main St., from 9 a.m.-noon Monday and Nov. 22; from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 21; from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 20; from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23-24; and from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 25.
For additional drop-off locations or more information, visit samaritanspurse.org.
Wakarusa Public Library hosting story hour
WAKARUSA — Book Bites, an informal story hour that takes place in the children’s room at the library, will meet at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 21. Children will hear a story or two, including “Alphabet Under Construction” by Denise Fleming, and participate in a craft or activity. Registration is not required for the event.
Preschool story hour will be held at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 25-26 with the featured book “Turkey Trouble” by Wendi J. Silvano. Children are encouraged to interact socially with other children and attend sessions independently. This is the last session for children between ages 3 and 5 who are registered for the fall program.
In addition, “The Honest Lumberjacks” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how this story provides a charming way to learn an important lesson.
The library will be closing at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 22 for staff training. Normal business hours will resume at 9 a.m. Nov. 23.
For more information on events at the library, located at 124 N. Elkhart St., call 574-862-2465 or visit wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
