Library to offer more hours for browsing, e-learning
ELKHART — Beginning today, Elkhart Public Library will offer more hours for browsing and for student e-learning.
All Elkhart Public Library locations will open at 10 a.m. and offer exclusive spaces for students who are e-learning, officials announced in a news release last week.
Full hours will be: 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday; 2 to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The library is still asking patrons to keep visits brief and less than 30 minutes unless they are participating in e-learning.
Student e-learners in kindergarten through 12th grades are welcome to use designated areas in the library to do their schoolwork but must bring their own device, wear a mask in the building and stay 6 feet away from others and use headphones if playing sound.
Children ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by someone age 14 or older at all times. Children ages 8 to 10 should have a caregiver who is at least 14 years old in the building with them.
College to hold virtual homecoming event
GOSHEN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goshen College’s homecoming activities will go virtual, with a full week of online programming planned for Virtual Homecoming Week, which is Sept. 27 through Oct. 4.
“We very much wish we could gather in person, but our primary goal this fall is to ensure that we can safely meet our primary educational goals for our current students and employees,” said Dan Koop Liechty, director of alumni engagement. “We look forward to a time when we can all be back on campus for Homecoming, but in the meantime, we have a fantastic week of virtual events scheduled that anyone, anywhere in the world can enjoy.”
Virtual events include virtual concerts, plays, speakers, trivia, class reunions and other ways for alumni and friends to connect during the week, Goshen College officials stated in a news release.
The full schedule, with viewing links, is online at goshen.edu/homecoming. Events will be broadcast on the live-stream page and Facebook Live.
Museum presents program on Elkhart County Home
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be presenting a program titled “Virtual Stories of Elkhart: The County Home” at 7 p.m. Thursday and at 1 p.m. Friday.
The program is free to participate in, but registration is required, according to museum officials, by going to the Elkhart County Parks website at elkhartcountyparks.org and finding the event on the Events Calendar page. Registration closes two hours prior to the start of each program.
The first county home in Elkhart County opened in 1845 as a nationwide movement to assist people with special needs, the elderly, orphaned, and poor, a news release from museum officials stated. The Elkhart County Home is most known for the building that opened in 1886 along U.S. 33 between Elkhart and Goshen. The program will chronicle the history of the county home, including the effort of the community to save the building
Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon today, The Arena, 2401 Middlebury St., Elkhart
• 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, John Young Middle School, 1801 N. Main St., Mishawaka. Sponsored by Saint Joseph Health System, this distribution will provide a box of dry goods for up to 300 households.
• 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St. (front parking lot), Warsaw
• 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend.
For more information, visit feedindiana.org
