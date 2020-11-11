Library to hold book sale Dec. 2-5
LAGRANGE — The annual book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library will be held from Dec. 2-5 in the Community Room of the LaGrange County Public Library, 203 W. Spring St.
There will be a large number of books, DVDs and CDs for sale, according to library officials.
Dec. 2 will be for members of the Friends of the Library only, and any FOL cardholder with a 2020 or later expiration is invited to attend. Memberships may also be purchased or renewed that day. The sale opens to the general public Dec. 4.
Bag sale days will be Dec. 4 and 5, and bags will be provided and can be filled with books, DVDs or CDs for $2.
The hours of the book sale are the same as those of the library: weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call the library at 260-463-2841.
Homestead, other tax deduction deadlines approaching
GOSHEN — The deadline to apply for real estate tax deductions for 2020 property taxes and mobile home deductions is Jan. 5.
The deduction request must be filed with the Elkhart County Auditor’s office on or before Jan. 5, according to information from the auditor’s office. The only deductions that need to be filed are: new purchases if the owner has moved into the home; refinanced mortgages; or any changes in title that would affect the homestead deduction.
Those who are not sure if they need to file for the deductions can contact the Elkhart County Auditor’s Office via email at elkhartcountyauditor@elkhartcounty.com.
Some of the various deductions available are: homestead, mortgage, over 65, over 65 circuit breaker, disability, blind and disabled veterans. For a list of deductions and the requirements visit www.elkhartcountyindiana.com or the Department of Local Government Finance at www.in.gov/dlfg.
State park properties to temporarily close for deer hunts
Select Indiana state park properties will temporarily close in the coming weeks so controlled deer management hunts can take place.
Each hunt runs two days. The first is Monday and Tuesday, and the second is Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Participating state park properties will close to the general public on the evening before each of the two hunts, DNR officials announced recently in a news release.
Participating state park properties are: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Trine State Recreation Area.
The state park properties will reopen the morning after each two-day hunt. All Indiana state park properties not mentioned will be operating under normal hours.
