Library’s mini-golf event being held this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — This year’s Mini Golf @ the Library will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Middlebury Community Public Library. Tickets can be purchased at the door and include a free hot dog and photo booth photos.
From 7-9 p.m. Friday, adults can enjoy a night out at Friday Night Tee Time, which includes a round of mini golf and the 19th hole reception with gourmet appetizers. Local craft beer and wine tasting will be available. Tickets for Friday Night Tee Time are available at the Middlebury Community Historical Museum and the Middlebury Community Public Library.
The Middlebury Community Enrichment Council sponsors both events with proceeds going to Middlebury’s library, parks and museum.
Syracuse chamber to hold annual event Jan. 16
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner date is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Oakwood Event Center. The theme for the evening is 2020 Vision — Looking at Syracuse Through A New Lens.
Guest speakers will be Alan Tio from the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. and Sherry Searles from LaunchPad. There will be four awards presented this year. A survey link will be sent for members to vote for the nominees in each category.
Chamber officials are asking attendees to bring any unused eyeglasses to donate to the Syracuse Lions Club in honor of 2020 Vision. Boxes will be available at each table for the donated eyewear.
Registration is open to secure seats or buy a table sponsorship. To register online with member login information, visit swchamber.com.
Triple P offers bilingual parenting support
GOSHEN — Triple P is bringing its Positive Parenting Program presentations on common parenting topics to the Goshen community in English and in Spanish on Nov. 7 and 12.
Trained practitioners of Triple P — Positive Parenting Program — will be presenting a series of six 90-minute presentations free of charge for local parents. Each of these events focus on a specific, common parenting topic, and offers proven strategies families can adopt to meet their needs to create the best environment possible for children’s development.
Each session takes place at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5:45, at West Goshen Elementary School, 215 Dewey Ave. Trained child-care providers will have activities for children while parents are in session, and snacks and refreshments will also be available. Events are open to all parents throughout the Elkhart County area.
Thursday’s topic will be the power of positive parenting. Register online at bit.ly/positivewestgoshen (bit.ly/positivawestgoshen en español)
Tuesday’s topic is helping your child succeed with homework. Register online at bit.ly/homeworkwestgoshen (bit.ly/tareawestgoshen en español)
Trisha Lightfoot will present each topic in English in one room, while Diana Montiel will present in Spanish in another room. Parents, guardians and caretakers are welcome to attend the sessions. The final four presentations will take place in January and February, and the topics of those events are to be announced later on.
For more information on Triple P, call the bilingual phone line at 574-226-0160.
