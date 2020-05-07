Library plans to begin curbside service
ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library is planning to reopen in a limited fashion for curbside pick up of materials later this month.
The EPL Board of Trustees and staff leadership have been working for weeks to plan for a safe and gradual reopening of library locations that adheres to guidelines and precautions laid out by Gov. Eric Holcomb, library officials state in a recent news release.
The target date for curbside pick up of items is May 18, with patrons being able to pick up items at a branch of their choosing that they place a hold on through MyEPL.org. More information on this process will be posted on the website closer to the launch date.
Syracuse Eagles holding food drive
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Eagles No. 3760, 12889 N. Kern Road, will give away 500 barbecue pork sandwich dinners from 2 p.m. May 16.
Sandwiches will be served with coleslaw, baked beans and chips. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods to help fill a pickup truck with canned goods for the Milford Food Pantry. Monetary donations are accepted as well for the food pantry.
University of Mississippi celebrates class of 2020
OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi will celebrate more than 5,400 candidates for graduation, including two local students, in the Class of 2020 during a live, virtual celebratory event Saturday.
Among the local graduates are Adam Matthew Baker, of Milford, a mechanical engineering major in the School of Engineering, and Adam Craig Hall, of Granger, a master of accountancy and data analytics major in the graduate school.
The virtual event will begin at 1 p.m. and can be viewed at olemiss.edu.
Local students honored by Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University celebrated 2020 graduates Saturday with an online Class of 2020 Senior Celebration.
This celebration will not replace commencement, which will be held Homecoming Weekend on Oct. 2-3, with full regalia.
The following local students were honored:
• Emma Baccus, of Elkhart, bachelor of arts in biology
• Zachary Griffith, of Granger, bachelor of arts in biblical studies
• Morgan Jenkins, of Nappanee, bachelor of arts in management
• Ethan Mansfield, of Warsaw, bachelor of science in geology
• Jennifer Stafford, of Warsaw, bachelor of arts in marketing
• Olivia Troyer, of Lagrange, bachelor of science in nursing
Millersburg Alumni Banquet canceled
MILLERSBURG — The 2020 Millersburg Alumni Banquet has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials reported next year's banquet will be held June 12, 2021, at Clinton Frame Church.
Redevelopment Commission changes meeting location
MILFORD — The Milford Redevelopment Commission meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Milford Town Hall has been changed to meet at the Milford Community Building.
Library announces services by appointment
MIDDLEBURY — Due to COVID-19 guidelines, Middlebury Community Public Library will be offering “Library-To-Go” services starting Monday.
Customers can put up to 10 items on hold by logging into their account on the library's homepage, or by calling the library to have staff bundle up to 10 items based on a topic or genre. Staff will call patrons to set a pick up time.
Library-To-Go pick up is offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
When patrons arrive in the library parking lot, they can call the library and items will be placed on a table outside the library. Once staff re-enters the building, patrons can walk up to the table and pick up their items.
Patrons can return items in the library drop box.
For more information, call the library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 574-825-5601.
