Library plans book giveaway day
ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library has partnered with Elkhart Noon Rotary Club, Read United, Friends of the Elkhart Public Library and Elkhart Community Schools for a morning of book giveaways to families in need this summer.
The latest Free Books to Feed Minds will be Monday at eight Elkhart elementary schools during summer meal pickup times, where volunteers will be giving away free books for each child.
The elementary schools’ pickup times are Bristol, Mary Daley, Monger and Woodland from 9 to 10 a.m., Beardsley and Roosevelt from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Mary Feeser and Pinewood 11 a.m. to noon.
The books will be sorted for age-appropriate readers: teens, middle grades, first chapter books, early readers and picture books.
Social distancing measures will be taken for distribution and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.
Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant applications available
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant will headline Thursday’s opening events at the 45th annual Nappanee Apple Festival, being held Sept. 17. Incorporating a sports theme for the introduction portion of the pageant, contestants will be competing on the main stage at the Main Entertainment Tent, Depot Plaza, at 7 p.m.
Registration deadline for participation is Aug. 9. Young women between the ages of 16 and 22 and residents of Elkhart County and all of the Wa-Nee School District are eligible for competition.
The application, rules, and regulations can be downloaded from the festival website at www.nappaneeapplefestival.org. Entrants must be enrolled in high school, an accredited home school program, a high school graduate or enrolled in college or advanced education by Sept. 1. All entrants agree to enlist a business sponsor.
A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to the queen, a $750 scholarship to the first runner-up and a $500 scholarship to the second runner-up. Additionally, a cash award will be granted to the People’s Choice winner.
The newly-crowned queen will participate at events throughout the four-day weekend as well as represent Nappanee at the January Indiana State Festivals Association Scholarship Pageant, and area parade events.
For more information, contact Lizzie Odiorne, Pageant Coordinator, 574-538-9854 or lizzieodiorne@gmail.com
Follow the events of the 2019 Nappanee Apple Festival on Facebook.
Edgerton appointed as Elkhart Fire Chief
ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson recently announced Shaun Edgerton has been named fire chief of the Elkhart Fire Department.
“Shaun brings to this role an extensive knowledge of Elkhart and its Fire Department. His administrative experience and problem-solving skills will serve this department and elevate the service provided to the unparalleled level,” Roberson said.
Born and raised in Elkhart, Edgerton graduated from Elkhart Central High School and attended Morehouse College for four years on a track and field scholarship. He also attended Indiana University. Edgerton has been married to his wife, Erin, for 19 years and they have a 16-year-old-daughter named Brookelyn, who will be a senior at Elkhart High School.
Edgerton previously spent 30 years with the Elkhart Fire Department, and rose to the rank of assistant chief. In his spare time, he enjoys watching his daughter play high school volleyball, working out, and traveling with his family. They have two dogs, a pitbull named Rylee and a Lab named Buster. He has been in sales now for 6 years with a background in Fire Safety Equipment and Insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.