Library offers festive photo backdrop, book bundles
ELKHART — Now through Saturday, Elkhart Public Library is offering special Trick or Treat Book Bundles at all locations.
The bundles of children’s books are available for pickup through the library’s curbside pickup service during open hours.
Trick or Treat Book Bundles do not require registration. Participants can drive to the curbside pickup parking spots and ask for one. The bundles will contain surprise books for children and either a treat or other surprise.
Additionally, on Friday at the downtown library, 300 S. Second St., there will be a festive photo backdrop that the public is invited to stop by to take photos and pick up a book bundle.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit myepl.org/locations to find the nearest EPL branch.
Guided bird walk set for Wednesday
The Elkhart County Parks will offer a free guided bird walk from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday along the Pumpkinvine Nature Trail.
The bird walk will offer both beginner and experienced birdwatchers the chance to learn tips on ways to identify birds, and what species to keep an eye out for in the cooler months to come.
Bird guide Annie Aguirre will be leading the group walk in search of migrating and resident birds found in the park.
“Anyone with an interest in birds is welcome,” Aguirre said. “It’s really fun to lead these walks because there’s always something interesting to see in nature. This time of year, we’ve had owls swoop overhead, tiny wrens perch next to us, turkeys dash in front of the trail — every bird walk offers a different experience.”
The bird walk is free and open to anyone age 8 and older with no registration required. Participants are encouraged to dress for extended time outdoors and plan travel time accordingly. All attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing, parks officials stated in a news release Wednesday. The bird walk group will meet at 8 a.m. at the C.R. 33 trailhead, located just south of C.R. 20 between Middlebury and Goshen. Directions can be found on the event page at elkhartcountyparks.org.
The Elkhart County Parks offers bird walks on the first Wednesday of every month. There will also be a bird walk Dec. 2 at Bonneyville Mill County Park.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, is available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.