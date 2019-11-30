Library, Environmental Center announce Winterfest activities
ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library will be open late and hosting activities for the whole family Dec. 7 during the downtown Winterfest event.
From noon to 3 p.m. at the downtown library, Holiday Hoorah will be giving families a chance to make ornaments and decorations with recycled and upcycled materials with the Elkhart Environmental Center. There will also be coloring pages, a caricature artist and more.
Local environmentalist Paul Steury will be showcasing his newest work “Nature Among Us,” a coloring book, and Mark Daniels will be making caricatures for purchase.
For decorations, the Environmental Center will be collecting burnt-out light bulbs, empty paper towel rolls, lone puzzle pieces and clean, empty soup cans at the center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave., Elkhart, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The library’s Griswold wagon and light display will also be available for selfies ahead of the parade and showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 8 p.m. at the Lerner Theatre. Tickets for the movie are still available at The Lerner box office or online at bit.ly/eddieEPL.
Milford library to be closed Tuesday
MILFORD — The adult department of Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St., is being repainted Tuesday, and the library will be closed.
Library patrons may place returns in drop boxes on the south side of the building.
The library will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
For more information, visit the library online at milford.lib.in.us or call 574-658-4312.
Students hosting Life Skills Christmas party
ELKHART — Concord High School Student Council members will host the annual Life Skills Christmas Dance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Concord High School Lecture Room.
Students from across Elkhart County are invited to the event to for food, socializing and dancing.
According to a news release from Concord schools, this event is being held to celebrate with students who have different needs and make sure they know they are accepted in the community.
Animated pull toy workshop set
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will be hosting an animated pull toy workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park.
The workshop will teach participants how to build an animated wooden dog toy. All parts are pre-cut to allow for easy assembly at the program.
Cost is $8 per person, with all supplies included. Space is limited and registration is required by Tuesday. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org" target="_blank">elkhartcountyparks.org.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located two miles east of Bristol, south of Ind. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. The class will meet at the Baldwin One Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot on C.R. 131.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Library hosting dinner, movie for teens
WAKARUSA — Dinner and a movie for teens in ninth through 12th grade will be held at Wakarusa Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday when “Elf” will be shown. Registration is required for this event, and refreshments will be served.
Book Bites, an informal story hour that takes place in the children’s room at the library, will meet at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Children will hear “The Little Shepherd Girl” by Juliann Henry, and participate in a craft or activity. Registration is not required for the event.
Friends of the Wakarusa Public Library will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday to decorate the library for Christmas and hold their monthly meeting.
In addition, “The Golden Cobwebs” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear this Christmas story about the spiders who spun cobwebs all over a Christmas tree and the king who turned them into to gold.
For more information on events at the library, located at 124 N. Elkhart St., call 574-862-2465 or visit wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.