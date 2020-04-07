Library board meeting canceled
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community Public Library board meeting set for Thursday has been canceled, according to library officials.
Kosciusko REMC awards 20 scholarships
WARSAW — Each year, Kosciusko REMC awards scholarships to local students who plan to attend a higher learning institution in the upcoming school year. The winners are selected by drawing at the cooperative’s annual meeting, which was slated to be held on March 28. The meeting was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners were instead drawn at the cooperative’s headquarters in Warsaw Friday.
The recipients of the 2020-21 John H. Anglin Scholarship are Jonah Lechlitner, Manchester University; Logan Harter and Zachary Leedy, Wawasee High School; Olivia Bell, Grace College; Cade Brouyette, Tippecanoe Valley High School; Annie Wottring, Blake Burns, and Joshua Fisher, Warsaw Community High School; Murphy Stewart, Purdue University, and Jacob Desenberg, Hope College.
This year, KREMC also gave away 10 scholarships to students involved in 4-H. Those winners are Kaden Berry, Braylin Adams, Randi Colbert, Sydney Peterson, and Kendallin Burbank of Claypool; Riley Shepherd and Hudson Shepherd of Leesburg; Brandt Martin of Warsaw; Phoenix Collett of Nappanee; and Ethan Garza of Milford.
Email program works to promote walking
GOSHEN — Need some motivation to get started walking but don’t have time to attend a class? Get WalkIN’ is an email-based walking program being offered through Purdue Extension Elkhart County.
Participants can sign up, walk on their own and receive e-mailed support and information. Participants will be asked to complete two short online surveys. Any resident of the county who is 18 years and older may enroll at bit.ly/GetWalkINElkhartCounty.
According to a news release from Purdue Extension officials, only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to the occurrence of adult obesity. Regular physical activity can lower risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression, and falls in older adults.
For more information, contact Virginia Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu.
Ruthmere Museum offers weekly program
ELKHART — Tea Time with Ruthmere, a time to enjoy a hot cup of afternoon tea and learn something new, will be held at 2 p.m. every Thursday on Facebook Live.
Each Thursday will feature a different program, and will offer information about afternoon teas, offer an Elkhart trivia game or provide an exclusive tour of Ruthmere's third floor, which is not part of the regular tour.
Those interested may visit the museum's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ruthmeremuseum to tune in. This first program airs this week and will feature a talk on tea etiquette by Collections Manager Joy Olsen.
For more information about Ruthmere Museum Campus, visit www.ruthmere.org.
Elkhart Redevelopment Commission meeting canceled
ELKHART — In accordance with city of Elkhart and state of Indiana guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Elkhart Redevelopment Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday is canceled.
For more information, contact Dana Donald at dana.donald@coei.org.
