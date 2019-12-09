Library announces upcoming events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library Board will meet at 7:45 a.m. Friday. The public is invited to attend the event.
Book Bites, an informal story hour that takes place in the Children’s Room of the library, will meet at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 17.
The library will open at 10 a.m. Dec. 18.
“Hanukkah” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 862-4441.
For more information, contact the library staff by phone at 574-862-2465 or on the library’s Facebook page, or visit them at 124 N. Elkhart St., or online at wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invites the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Today, burgers will be served from 4–8 p.m. at a cost of $2.
On Wednesday, grilled cheese and chili will be served or diners may order from the menu.
On Friday, a Swiss steak dinner will be served from 5–7 p.m. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
A tailgate party for the Army vs. Navy game will be held Saturday.
Post offices to close for holidays
INDIANAPOLIS — Post offices nationwide will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. All post offices will be open after the holidays, and regular mail delivery will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
Some post offices may have extended hours leading up to the holidays, while others may have limited hours on Dec. 24. Although there are no plans for limited hours on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, customers are advised to check with their local post offices for hours of operation.
Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24. If a box has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup Dec. 24, customers are asked to put mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box. As a reminder, blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays.
Customers who have items to mail after the scheduled pickup times Dec. 24 should visit the Postal Locator on tools.usps.com to find local Post Offices that may be open later.
Purdue Extension office lists private applicator program
NOBLE COUNTY — Purdue Extension will host a Private Applicator Recertification Program Dec. 19. The program will be for livestock producers and private fertilizer applicators.
The event will also count toward private and commercial pesticide applicator credits, Purdue Extension officials announced in a recent news release. The program will run from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Noble County Extension Office. Registration and check-in begins at 2 p.m.
Those interested may call the extension office at 260-636-2111 by Dec. 16 to reserve a spot.
Topics include manure management, soil and manure testing, and precautions to take when applying manure near produce. The same event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Whitley County Fairgrounds.
Private applicators are typically individuals who spray restricted use pesticides and/or apply fertilizer (manure) from confined feeding operations to their own land. Individuals in related capacities may also need a private applicator license. Individuals may possess a private pesticide applicator license, a private fertilizer applicator license, or a private applicator license with both endorsements.
A private applicator license is active for a period of five years. Private applicators must attend three private applicator recertification programs within the five-year period to keep their license active and avoid the need to re-test. However, no more than two programs may be attended for credit in one calendar year.
This program also approved continuing certification hours for commercial applicators and continuing education hours for certified crop advisers.
The Noble County Extension Office is located in the basement of the Noble County South Annex, 2090 Ind. 9, Albion.
For more information about Purdue Pesticide Programs, visit the website ppp.purdue.edu.
