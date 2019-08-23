Learn about bees, honey
GOSHEN — Register by Monday for a free, educational program on bees and honey sponsored by the Purdue Extension of Elkhart County.
Honey is a substance produced by bees from the nectar of flowers and plants. Commonly used as a sweetener in foods, honey is growing as an ingredient in medicine and health care products. The group will learn the importance of bees as pollinators in gardens and also review gardening and beekeeping basics including resources for those interested in getting more involved in gardening and beekeeping. This lesson will cover the use of honey in food, health care and medicine and teach participants how to select and care for honey. Favorite recipes from the National Honey Board and FoodLink will be provided along with a tasting of one or more recipes.
The public is invited to join the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers for this program presented by Mary Ann Lienhart-Cross, Purdue University Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program will take place at 1 and 7 p.m. Monday at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554.
Ind. 5 road construction to begin Tuesday
SHIPSHEWANA — INDOT will be conducting a mill-and-fill on the buggy lanes along Ind. 5 Tuesday through Thursday. The project will start at Ind. 5 and U.s. 20 and finish around Valley Hills.
For more information, email or call Town Manager Bob Shanahan at 260-768-4743 or townmanager@shipshewana.org.
Hooley Classic Car Auction set for Essenhaus
MIDDLEBURY — The main campus of Das Dutchman Essenhaus will be the host site for the annual Hooley Classic Car Auction Sept. 12, starting at 3 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Essenhaus Heritage Hall.
Das Dutchman Essenhaus will partner with Brad Hooley of Bartel and Co. Auctions to provide guests with an evening of live auction and cars. This event will be held in conjunction with the weekly Essenhaus Classic Car Cruise-In.
Hooley is accepting inquiries and car consignments at 574-825-2115 or via e-mail at hooleycarauction@gmail.com. Guests can direct all inquiries for the auction to Bartel and Co. Auctions and Hooley. For a current list of cars scheduled for auction, visit www.bartelandcompany.com/filecabinet/2019essenhausList.pdf.
The main campus of Das Dutchman Essenhaus is located at 240 U.S. 20, Middlebury.
Group to celebrate year of volunteering
SYRACUSE — The Friends of the Syracuse Library are bringing their ideas together to discover common goals and areas of interest. On Sept. 5, the regular meeting will become a celebration of a year of volunteering and will last from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends are the first group to use The World Café style of collaboration.
Help restock SPA Women’s Ministry Homes’ shelves
ELKHART — SPA Women’s Ministry Homes needs help to restock shelves.
SPA provides six-month residential treatment, transitional housing and aftercare services for women experiencing life-controlling issues such as domestic violence and substance abuse. Approximately 60 women are served each year in a residential setting.
Community members are asked to support the mission by providing gift cards, stamps, nicotine patches and gum, journals, body wash and lotion kits, copy paper, toilet paper, liquid laundry soap and financial contributions.
To donate, call Carrie Zickefoose at 574-522-8338 email carriez@spaministryhomes.org to arrange a drop off. Financial contributions may be mailed to SPA Women’s Ministry Homes, 23221 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, IN 46516. Make checks payable to SPA Inc. or visit www.spaministryhomes.org to make an online donation.
