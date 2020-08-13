Leaf collection competition to continue this fall
ELKHART — For the third consecutive year, the Elkhart County Solid Waste Management District will be continuing the Elkhart County Leaf Collection Competition this fall.
The leaf collection competition has so far resulted in nearly 400 tons of leaves collected combined, according to information released Wednesday by the Elkhart County Solid Waste Management District. Similar to past years, teams must collect at least one ton of leaves to receive prize money, and a maximum of 25 teams will be competing for $50,000 in prize money.
Sign-ups for the leaf collection competition opened Monday and will close Sept. 18, or as soon as 25 teams sign up. The competition will run from Sept. 21 through Dec. 11. Groups interested in learning more or signing up should visit https://www.elkhartcountyswmd.com/leaf-collection-competition for more information.
Meteor shower party set for Saturday
BRISTOL — Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131, is throwing a Perseids Party to celebrate the summer’s biggest meteor shower from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Each year, the Perseids meteor shower provides more than 70 meteors an hour visible to the naked eye during its peak. The free meteor shower viewing party will take place at the Briar Patch Shelter, which offers clear views of the sky away from city lights, according to park officials.
Stargazers are invited to spread out a blanket while watching the show, and interpretive naturalists will be on-site to provide guidance on telescope use, info on spotting constellations, and tips on the best places to look to catch the falling stars.
Advance registration is required for the party. Sign up online at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Attendees will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing during the event.
LaGrange native returns from deployment
NORFOLK, Virginia — Airman Cameron Fitzgerald, a 2018 Lakeland High School graduate and LaGrange native, returned home Sunday after a seven-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Fitzgerald departed Norfolk in January as part of the ship’s Composite Training Unit Exercise, according to a news release from Navy officials. As an aviation boatswains mate aboard the carrier, Fitzgerald is responsible for moving aircraft on the flight deck, launch preparedness for aircraft and personnel safety, the news release sent Wednesday stated.
Application deadline for deer management hunts is Monday
Volunteer hunters are being sought to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations later this year, according to officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Properties where hunting is allowed with firearms only are Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Spring Mill, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks.
The hunts will be held Nov. 16-17 and Nov. 30-Dec. 1, and applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Volunteers can apply online at wildlife.IN.gov/5834.htm, where additional guidelines can be found under State Park Deer Management Draw.
