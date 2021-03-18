Lakeland Primary teacher wins award
LAGRANGE — Lakeland Primary recently announce that Heather Richardson has won the Indiana Association of School Principal’s Compassion Award.
Richardson was nominated by Principal Traci Blaize for the award for her outstanding compassion for students and staff, according to information provided by school officials.
“Richardson kept the office running during the loss of her friend and fellow secretary Cindy Walter’s battle with cancer,” the release reads. “Mrs. Richardson was the first one to reach out to family, organize meals and pass along information. She never complained when extra duties fell to her, she simply asked, ‘What more can I do?’ The staff and students of Lakeland Primary School feel very lucky to have Mrs. Richardson taking care of them!”
Artist to speak at Lakeland Art Center
WARSAW — The Lakeland Art Center & Gallery recently announced professional artist Bill Shewman will be the guest speaker at the gallery.
Shewman studied fine art at Indiana University and has been a working artist for over 30 years. His body of work includes murals, illustrations, paintings, and relief prints. Shewman said he is drawn to color, line, balance and movement.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Shewman will be talking about his work on exhibit at Lakeland. This will include the topics of color and creativity. The public is invited to the event at 302 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw. There is no cost to attend.
Contact the Lakeland Art Center & Gallery at lakelandartassociation@gmail.com, 574-267-5568 or 574-457-6085 with any question.
Library offering Earth Day program
LIGONIER — The staff at Ligonier Public Library are celebrating Earth Day this spring by participating in the 12th Annual Neighborhood Forest “Free-tree” program. Since 2010, Neighborhood Forest has reached more than 60,000 families and planted more than 30,000 trees across North America.
To participate, people can register their child by this Sunday. The free 6- to 12-inch sapling will be ready to pick up from the library on or around Earth Day, April 22.
Planting instructions and species information will be emailed a few days prior to the trees arriving. For more information, go online to https://www.neighborhoodforest.org/school-search and search for “Ligonier Public Library.”
Clinton Twp. Board to meet
MILLERSBURG — The Clinton Township Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. April 5 at 291 Carriage Lane, Millersburg.
Lindholm on dean’s list
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sarah Lindholm of Elkhart, Indiana, has been named to the fall 2020 trimester dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
