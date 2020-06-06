Lakeland graduation event planned
LAGRANGE — Plans have been finalized for the Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School 2020 graduation ceremony, officials announced recently. While there will be a graduation ceremony, some changes were made.
The ceremony will take place on the football field at 7 p.m. July 10. Rain dates are 11 a.m. July 11 and 2 p.m. July 12. On the advice of the LaGrange County Health Department, and in order to follow Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Phase 5 reopening, seniors will be limited to four tickets each for parents and guests, and social distancing protocols will be in place. Face masks are encouraged, but not required. Anyone who has been ill from, exposed to, or has symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home. The ceremony will be live streamed by Hometown Media.
A senior breakfast will be held in the cafeteria at 9:30 a.m. July 10. Graduation practice and class photos will follow the breakfast at 10:30 a.m.
There will also be a senior academic awards/senior winter sports awards ceremony at 7 p.m. July 9 in the auditorium.
For more information, email balbaugh@lakelandlakers.net or call 574-261-3164.
Local residents named to Bradley dean’s list
PEORIA, Ill. — More than 2,600 students were named to Bradley University dean’s list for spring 2020, including several local students.
Local residents include Rachel Rimovsky, of Granger, who is majoring in entrepreneurship; Abigail Tyler, of Elkhart, who is majoring in health science; Lizbeth Jansen, of Osceola, who is majoring in music education vocal; and Ashton Reed, of Rome City, who is majoring in studio art graphic design.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Construction to begin on town hall, police station
MILLERSBURG — R. Yoder Construction will host a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to break ground on the new Millersburg Town Hall and Police Station, located at 201 W. Washington St.
The project consists of a new 5,900-square-foot single-story facility including a partial basement. The completed project will consist of new offices for both town officials and the police department, along with meeting space, evidence storage, kitchen, and restrooms.
“Over the course of the last three years, we have worked diligently to improve our downtown area with numerous updates,” Jim Winkler, Town Council president said. “We passionately believe that if we want others to invest in our community, we need to invest in ourselves. Therefore, we are thrilled to announce the construction of our new Town Hall & Police Department Facility.
“The new facility will not only help with the development of our downtown’s west corridor but will also provide modern and up to date facilities for the Clerk Treasurer’s office and the Police Department. As our community continues to grow, we are working to build upon the already great services that are provided to the residents of Millersburg. We are also proud of the fact that we are able to construct this building without incurring additional debt for the Town. This is due to the efforts of our own Redevelopment Commission and their work bringing tax revenue back into the Town of Millersburg.
“As a representative for our Town Council, I would like to thank all of our town employees who have devoted many years to our community and who have worked together to make this project a reality,” Winkler said.
For more information, visit www.millersburgin.com/home.
