LaGrange County community planning meetings set
LAGRANGE — Envision LaGrange, a project of the LaGrange County Community Foundation and the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp., is holding community discussions about the future growth and prosperity of LaGrange County.
The purpose of Envision LaGrange County is to engage the community in shared goals about the county’s future and achieve consensus on the county’s most pressing needs. The project will help the Community Foundation better understand how they can serve the county and inform future funding decisions.
The remaining meetings are set for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Topeka Fire Station and Nov. 7 at the Stroh Fire Department.
At the conclusion of the Community Conversations, the Community Foundation will host a luncheon to announce the results of Envision LaGrange County. The luncheon is planned for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the American Legion Post 215 in LaGrange.
Girls on the run fundraiser set
Girls on the Run Michiana is kicking off their fall fundraising campaign Support.Dine.Sparkle! Girls on the Run is a physical, activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grades to be joyful, healthy and confident. The 10-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service.
Contributors can select their donation level and receive a gift card to a supporting restaurant in the Michiana area. Each gift is 100% tax deductible and the deadline to make a donation is Nov. 8. Participating restaurants include Artisan, Café Navarre, Tippecanoe Place, Bacon Hill Kitchen & Pub, Rocky River Tap & Table, O'Rourkes Public House, PEGGS, Uncorked Beer & Wine Bar, Biggby Coffee, Chicory Café and Einstein Bros. Bagels.
For more information about Girls on the Run Michiana's Support.Dine.Sparkle! campaign, visit www.girlsontherunmichiana.org/News.
Goshen Health hosts open houses
GOSHEN — Goshen Health will host public open houses to celebrate the new facility openings of Goshen Health Foundation and Marian Hoogenboom CARE House on Tuesday.
The community is invited to tour both facilities from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. A walking path between both locations will have fun facts posted to read along the way.
The CARE House is a project sponsored by the CARE Foundation, Inc. Since 2002, the CARE House has provided a place to stay for patients and family members undergoing cancer treatment who travel from a distance of 50 miles or more. Located within walking distance of the Goshen Center for Cancer Care, the house has six suites, each with a private bathroom. These accommodations are offered at no cost to the patient or their family members.
Who Clue game held at library
SYRACUSE — The Doctor Who group is making up the rules, characters and weapons for a Who Clue game at the Syracuse Public Library.
An adventure with the 11th doctor tops off the night at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information on the event, visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us or visit the library at 115 E. Main St.
