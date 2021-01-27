Lacasa launches employee assistance program
GOSHEN — Lacasa is offering a new employee benefit for area employers, officials announced earlier this week in a news release.
The Lacasa Employee Assistance Program will provide employers individualized financial coaching for their employees.
“In 2019, the FINRA Investor Education Foundation released a study showing that almost half of Americans didn’t have enough in savings to cover three months’ worth of expenses, and more than half said thinking about their finances made them distracted at work,” Sheila Sieradzki, vice president of client empowerment services, said.
Lacasa already offers financial empowerment courses through the Master It Series, according to the news release. LEAP participants will receive virtual financial coaching with trained counselors that are scheduled at a time most convenient for the employee. LEAP coaches will provide knowledge, skills, motivation, individual action plans and additional resources. Coaching sessions will be tailored to each employee’s unique situation and may address topics such as credit score improvement, reducing debt, saving for emergencies, becoming a homeowner and more, the news release stated
“Most nonprofits rely on grants, donations, and business sponsorships to fund their mission. LEAP is Lacasa’s Social Enterprise which is driven by our goal to become self-sustaining while continuing our social mission,” Sieradzki said. “By adding LEAP to your benefits package, you allow Lacasa to reinvest the profits into creating positive social change.”
While the program’s pilot begins this quarter with a few local businesses already on board, Lacasa will publicly launch LEAP in summer of 2021. Interested business owners or HR professionals can learn more about LEAP by contacting Sieradzki at sheila.sieradzki@lacasainc.net or by visiting https://lacasainc.net/leap/.
Bender promoted to regional VP of agribusiness lending
GOSHEN — Jeremy Bender was recently promoted to regional vice president of agribusiness lending, according to a news release from Mike Blosser, senior vice president of commercial services for Interra.
In addition to serving agribusiness members, he will provide leadership and guidance to the agribusiness team as they continue to grow in existing and new markets, the news release stated.
Bender has been a part of the Interra team since 2012, and has received several promotions within the department during his time at the credit union. Previously, he held the position as vice president of agribusiness lending.
Originally from New Paris, Bender is a Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School graduate. He graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics as well as Indiana Wesleyan with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Bender currently resides south of New Paris with his wife, Alisa, and their three daughters.
