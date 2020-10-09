Kosciusko County to hold candidate forums
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce and the Kosciusko County Bar Association will host two candidate forums Wednesday and Thursday.
The first forum will feature judicial and the state legislator candidates for Kosciusko County while the second forum will feature the county commissioner and County Council candidates. Both forums will start at 6 p.m. and finish at around 8 p.m.
The event will be closed to the public given social distancing recommendations. The candidate forums can be viewed live at the following links:
Wednesday’s forum can be found at https://boxcast.tv/view/kosciusko-chamber-of-commerce---candidate-forum-night-1-jleoijtj3gs1hiplosx4
Thursday’s forum can be found at https://boxcast.tv/view/kosciusko-chamber-of-commerce---candidate-forum-night-2-qakuetaitvpicrjyruug
Food Bank announces food distribution locations
The following mobile food distribution locations were recently announced by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana:
• 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Shepherd’s Cove Food Pantry, 1010 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart
• 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 14, Combined Community Services, 1195 Mariners Drive, Warsaw
• 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend.
For more information, visit feedindiana.org.
Goshen Health sponsors Head 2 Toe on the Go
GOSHEN — Head 2 Toe on the Go is a drive-by scavenger hunt offered as a way to teach members of the community about their bodies and how to keep them healthy. Sponsored by Goshen Health, the event runs from Oct. 16-18, Goshen Health officials announced earlier this week.
Eight outdoor displays in the Goshen area will offer facts about the body and tips for staying healthy — all viewable from the safety of participants vehicles. To find each location, participants need to follow clues and work to win prizes.
The event can be viewed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/762168511231674. After clicking on “Going,” participants will receive the clues and details. The clues will be revealed Oct. 16.
For more information, call 574-364-2496.
Goshen College receives $1.2 million in grants
GOSHEN — Goshen College has received a Phase Two Charting the Future grant worth $1 million from Lilly Endowment Inc.
The grant will be used toward developing a new centralized Office for Community Engaged Learning to further strengthen student experience and to reach a wider student base, including adult learners, in the community, GC officials announced early this week. The Community Foundation of Elkhart County has also contributed a $200,000 matching grant to support the project.
The Office for Community Engaged Learning will be used to support Goshen College’s existing efforts to provide undergraduate students with excellence in real-world learning and to attract local students seeking preparation for meaningful careers or career transitions.
Lilly Endowment made the grant to Goshen College through Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities, a new initiative to help Indiana’s 38 higher education institutions further develop strategies to strengthen their effectiveness and long-term sustainability.
“We are so grateful to Lilly Endowment and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County for their generosity and vision toward educating more students and preparing them for successful futures,” Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus said. “The demographic trends for traditional college enrollment create an imperative for enrolling new student markets, including highly career-focused adult students. Our traditional undergraduate students, too, increasingly seek career-relevant learning experiences. The economic impact from the current COVID-19 pandemic will only reinforce these realities.”
