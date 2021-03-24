Knights to host Lenten fish fry
ELKHART — On April 2, the Elkhart Knights of Columbus Local 1043 will host its Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. The fish fry will offer all-you-can-eat fish with scalloped potatoes, cole slaw, and bread. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Those younger than 5 eat for free.
On April 5, the Knights will be celebrating Dyngus Day from 11 a.m. until they run out of food or 7 p.m. The menu will include Polish sausage, pierogies, noodles, cabbage and boiled eggs. Meals are $10 each. Meals will be provided until the Knights run out of food to offer.
Both events are at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 112 E. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart. Take out and social distance seating will be provided.
DOR announces deadline extensions
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the Indiana Department of Revenue is extending individual income tax filing and payment deadlines to align with the Internal Revenue Service deadline of May 17.
“Last week, the IRS announced tax deadline and payment extensions for individual tax returns. By aligning with the IRS filing deadline, we are ensuring we are making filing and paying taxes as easy as possible for Hoosiers,” stated DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes. “Even with the extended filing deadline, we encourage individuals to utilize electronic filing. Electronically filling is a superior process that allows customers to securely submit a more accurate return and experience a faster turnaround for their refund.”
Individual tax returns and payments, originally due by April 15, are now due on or before May 17..
All other tax return filings and payment due dates remain unchanged.
Individuals who are not able to file by the May 17 deadline can file an extension directly with DOR or with the IRS. If the IRS extension is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted. A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to Oct. 15 and the Indiana filing deadline to Nov. 15, according to DOR officials.
It is important to note that the extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline. Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by May 17 to avoid penalties and interest, DOR officials said.
For more information, go online to dor.in.gov.
Crafts, zoo animals featured in upcoming event
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Then and Now, while still taking COVID-19 into consideration, will be hosting free, family-friendly community events this year. The first event of the year will be from 4-6 p.m. May 21 in Memorial Park. In addition to a make-and-take crafts (painting a picture of flowers or making a bamboo planter), organizers said Potawatomi Zoo to You will be bringing small animals to meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.