Kiwanis to host mayor debate
ELKHART — Elkhart’s mayoral hopefuls will debate issues at a special Kiwanis Club meeting Sept. 10. The debate will take place at the club’s regular meeting location, The Matterhorn Conference Center, beginning at noon.
In addition to hosting weekly meetings, club members are involved in various local volunteer efforts with the mission to improve the world one child and one community at a time.
“One of the ways that we can improve our community is to be involved with local government,” said Chris Pottratz, club vice president. “We are excited that this debate will give voters the opportunity to hear the mayoral candidates explain their plans to make Elkhart a better place to live, work and raise families.”
At the event, Republican Dave Miller and Democrat Rod Roberson will answer questions from moderator Marshall King. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available for $11 per person (cash only). Doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will run from noon to 1 p.m. Those who are interested in attending should email KiwanisClubElkhart@gmail.com by Sept. 6. Walk-ins will be welcome. More information can be found at Facebook.com/KiwanisClubofElkhart.
Goshen College’s president signs letter of support
GOSHEN — Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus added her signature this week to a letter of support for the Higher Education Mental Health Act of 2019, a bill that seeks to address the growing number of students in higher education with mental health concerns.
The letter states: “Research shows that more than 75 percent of mental health conditions begin before the age of 24 and that the number of students seeking support on college campuses has grown exponentially in recent years. As institutional leaders, we have seen firsthand the challenges that students with mental health concerns face on campus. We also know the negative impact mental health disabilities can have on college access and success.”
President Stoltzfus explained why this matters to Goshen College. “Depression and anxiety are rising in adolescents and young adults today, and this rise is not only due to the healthy lessening of stigma around these issues. Use of mental health services and medications are increasingly common — which is a good thing. But even as therapy and medical treatment increase, rates of depression and suicide are also increasing steeply.
“We at Goshen College are responding to these concerns in new ways, making therapy mainstream, facilitating faculty readings and discussions of how to be responsive in our classrooms, and nurturing a strong network of relationships and referrals amongst staff, faculty, therapists and clinical services. But this bill would bring nationwide attention,” Stoltzfus said.
More than 230 college presidents and administrators have signed the letter.
Post offices to close Monday
INDIANA — Post Offices throughout Indiana will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. There will be no mail delivery or caller service on that day. All services will resume Tuesday.
Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages or ship urgent letters or packages on Monday may use the self-service kiosks available at select post offices, postal officials sated in a news release. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards, and can handle about 80 percent of typical postal transactions, including weighing packages and dispensing postage for Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Mail and Parcel Post. Self-service kiosks are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To obtain the phone number of a specific post office, customers may call 1-800-ASK-USPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.