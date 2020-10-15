Kiwanis Club to host spaghetti dinner
ELKHART — The Kiwanis Club of Elkhart will be hosting Spaghetti Day Nov. 2 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 112 E. Lexington Ave.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, tossed salad and a drink.
The price of the meal is $10, kids 10 and younger can enter for $5 each. COVID-19 precautions will be in place including reduced seating, masks and hand sanitizer. Carryouts will be available on request. Advance tickets can be purchased from any Kiwanis member.
Bake Day event is Saturday at Bonneyville Mill
BRISTOL — Visitors will have the opportunity to sample baked goods made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground flour at a Bake Day event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Dating back to the mid-1830s, Bonneyville, 53373 C.R. 131, is Indiana’s oldest continuously operating gristmill and offers visitors a taste of local history with fresh stone-ground flour, produced daily, Elkhart County Parks officials stated in a news release. This year, the mill is highlighting some of its unique products with Bake Days, which will feature products made using hard red wheat flour. Along with freshly baked treats to sample, the open-house event will offer participants the chance to watch the water-powered mill in action with grain grinding demos. The miller will also be available to answer questions and explain the historic process of producing stoneground flour.
Mill staff are taking precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including wearing masks, frequent hand washing during sample preparation, and limiting the number of visitors inside the mill at one time. Staff will limit product handling by packaging baked treats in sealed containers and distributing with tongs.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park are available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Trick or treat will be held Oct. 30 at the fairgrounds
GOSHEN — Trick or treat will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, 17746-D C.R. 34.
The event is free and registration is not required.
The trick-or-treat route will be one-way in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Attendees are asked to enter the fairgrounds through Gate 2 and park outside the Elkhart County Community Center. Once parked, visitors may walk through the main gate and follow the designated route outside Gate 3.
Treat station partners are still being sought. As a treat station partner, businesses would be responsible for staffing a treat station, providing the treats/candy for that station and any decorations. The fairgrounds will provide one table and two chairs at each station for use. Decorations are encouraged, but not required. Signing up as a treat station partner is free, however, spaces are limited.
For more information about being a treat station partner or about the trick or treat event, visit https://www.4hfair.org/trickortreat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.