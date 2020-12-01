KeyBank donates sponsorship to Beacon Children’s Hospital
SOUTH BEND — Despite the cancelation of the Sunburst Races this past summer, KeyBank has donated its presenting sponsorship funding to Beacon Children’s Hospital.
The Cleveland-based financial company donated $25,000 that will ensure the continuation of the Child Life Program at the hospital, Beacon officials said. This supports patients and their families during hospital visits.
Child Life specialists help young patients cope with treatment, medical challenges and hospital stays. More than $1.3 million has been raised to support Child Life since 2012, since commercial insurance or Medicaid does not reimburse the Beacon Health program.
Along with the $25,000 donation, KeyBank, which has been the Sunburst presenter for the past eight years, is also prepaying the sponsorship costs for next year's Sunburst Races.
Beacon Health System canceled the 2020 Sunburst Races out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of participants and the community during the pandemic. Participants who opted to donate their registration fees this year raised nearly $30,000 for Beacon Children’s Hospital.
Ruthmere to host holiday tours
ELKHART — A Merry Little Christmas Holiday Tours are taking place at Ruthmere Museum Campus.
Now through Dec. 30, the public is invited to tour the decorated campus. Reservations are encouraged.
This week's free family Sunday at Ruthmere has been canceled.
This Christmas season, Ruthmere Museum Campus will be focusing on family and traditions. A Merry Little Christmas holiday tours will feature both houses in traditional period holiday décor.
Ruthmere will be decorated in Edwardian style with elaborately decorated mantels and evergreen trimmings throughout. The Havilah Beardsley House will be decked out in Victorian style.
The museum will be closed Dec. 24-26. Museum staff request that all private family reservations consist of members of the same household (five to six people or fewer).
Call 574-264-0330 to reserve a tour.
April 2021 Honor Flight postponed
The national Honor Flight Network has ordered a suspension of all Honor Flights scheduled through April 30, 2021, due to COVID-19 concerns.
As a member of the Honor Flight Network, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will comply with the directive, according to HFNI president Dennis Covert. The scheduled April 28, 2021, Honor Flight from Fort Wayne has been postponed.
Covert stated, “We are confronted with a high degree of uncertainty concerning travel in 2021. The Board of Directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is reviewing the situation to determine possible courses of action for re-scheduling the April 28, 2021 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne.”
ERC to meet
The Elkhart Redevelopment Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Dec. 4 online.
To join, go to
https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m9ed4bcaa7fe300d49abdf5a3195a330c
Enter 172 673 8459.
To join by phone, call 1-415-655-0001 and then enter 172 673 8459.
Contact Dana Donald at dana.donald@coei.org for more information.
