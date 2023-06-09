World Blood Donor Day is Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS — A shortfall in blood donations last month could stress the American Red Cross blood supply.
The Red Cross collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients, according to a news release from the American Red Cross Indiana Region.
“The need for blood is constant, with someone needing a blood transfusion in the U.S. every two seconds,” the release stated. “Platelet donors are especially needed at this time. The public can help ensure continuity for patients by making an appointment to give blood or platelets now and in the weeks ahead.”
Wednesday is World Blood Donor Day, a day meant to raise awareness of the need for a safe, diverse and stable blood supply and to recognize volunteer blood donors.
To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.
Library to host reading programs
BRISTOL — The Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St., will be hosting the following reading programs.
On June 14, following a free dinner at 5 p.m., a Dinosaur program put on by Curious Kids Museum will start at 5:30 p.m. This will be a chance to dig for fossils, erupt a volcano and make fun dino craft.
On June 15, also after a free dinner at 5 p.m., the Indiana 811 kids Safe Digging program will start at 5:30 p.m. This program is designed to encourage kids to learn about energy sources and safe behavior at home and outside.
Participants do not have to be enrolled in summer reading to come to programs or dinner. To learn more, visit bristolpubliclibrary.org.
Corporation to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The City of Elkhart Aurora Capital Development Corporation will meet online at 3:30 p.m Tuesday.
Participants can take part at https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=md497b68982a78ef7ae94bb3cb6e02deb. The meeting number (access code) is 2313 309 7065, and the meeting password is ACDC6.
Town council to meet Monday
MILFORD — The Milford Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the town hall at 121 S. Main St.
Museum talk set for June 21
SOUTH BEND — The Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin St., will host “Industrial Revolution: Studebaker’s South Bend Factories, by Andrew Beckman and Andy Laurent at 1:30 p.m. June 21. at the the Wiekamp Auditorium.
Join Studebaker National Museum Archivist Andrew Beckman and former City of South Bend Economic Development Specialist and local historian Andy Laurent for a look at the development and evolution of Studebaker’s South Bend plants from the horse-drawn era up through the end of production in the 1960s, a news release stated.
There will be a $2 admission, and the event is free to museum members and campus members. Refreshments to follow.
To learn more, visit www.studebakermuseum.org.