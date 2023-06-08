Library trustees to meet today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 5:30 tonight.
The meeting location will be the lower level meeting rooms of the Downtown Library, 300 S. Second St., according to a news release.
The Board of Trustees will meet to receive and discuss information about a real property transaction, as authorized by Indiana Code.
To learn more, visit www.myepl.org.
School trustees to meet today
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 tonight.
The meeting will take place at the Ethos Innovation Center, 1025 N. Michigan Ave.
Blood drive set for June 20
LAGRANGE — A Red Cross blood drive will take place June 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St.
All who come to give will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Appointments are available at rcblood.org/donate or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
NIPSCO provides safety warning
MERRILLVILE — With area schools being out for summer break, NIPSCO encourages parents and family members to have conversations with teens and young children about how to stay safe near and around construction zones this summer.
Construction and work zone safety is especially important as northern Indiana communities are experiencing surges of economic growth resulting in an increase of road expansion projects, new residential and business builds, park recreational facilities, multiplex centers, advancements in medical facilities and a rise in utility work in local neighborhoods.
NIPSCO would like to share a few critical safety tips:
• Do not walk, run, ride, or play around/in construction sites or equipment. Especially near dirt piles or open trenches.
• Always walk in the designated walkway or sidewalk to avoid injury. Be alert of signage and sidewalks.
• Avoid being distracted by using any handheld devices whether it is talking, texting, playing games, listening to music or any other distractions while in a construction zone.
• If possible, avoid construction sites. Injury from debris or heavy machinery is possible.
• Stop, look, and listen for construction vehicles and equipment.
• Often smaller than equipment, adults and children should protect themselves by making eye contact with equipment operators to be seen.
• Read construction signs to know what to do in these zones.
• Keep alert. Falling objects are possible.
• Listen/watch for instruction by construction workers or flaggers to ensure safety.
• Stay outside of the orange cones, construction fence, and chain link areas.
To learn more, visit NIPSCO.com.
BMV announces branch relocation
WARSAW — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday the Warsaw branch will relocate to 3650 Commerce Drive.
The branch will open in its new location June 20. The final day at the old location will be June 17. The branch will maintain the same operating schedule, serving customers Tuesday through Saturday.
The new location will have a BMV Connect kiosk. The kiosk will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offer customers the opportunity to complete more than a dozen common transactions.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk visit IN.gov/BMV.
Ribbon-cutting set for June 16
GRANGER — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Elkhart County Builders Association to kick off Parade of Homes Plus on June 16 at 4 p.m.
The location will be 30912 Villa Drive, Granger, a news release stated
To learn more visit, www.elkhart.org or www.baec.com.