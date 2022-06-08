Area students earn scholarship
INDIANAPOLIS — Elkhart County students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Reps. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, and Doug Miller, R-Elkhart.
More than 600 students applied, and these local students are among this year’s 200 scholarship recipients: Brooke Sanchez, Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School, selected Taylor University; Kerri Easton, NorthWood High School, selected Purdue University West Lafayette; and Matthew Deshone, Elkhart High School, selected Indiana University Bloomington, according to a news release.
The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by the Indiana General Assembly, awards $7,500 per year to 200 high-achieving students. To learn more and apply for the next round of scholarships opening in the fall, visit LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher. Questions may be directed to NextTeacher@che.in.gov.
COVID clinic set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health and Heart City Health Center, will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine & testing clinic on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart.
The following services will be offered: Pfizer vaccine: ages 5 and older, first and second doses and booster available; Moderna vaccine: ages 18 and older, first and second doses and booster available; and COVID-19 tests: everyone is eligible, according to a news release.
No documents are required. Community members are invited to register for their appointments now by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
Witters begins as educator
GOSHEN — On Monday Emily Witters began as a Health and Human Sciences educator in at Purdue Extension Elkhart County.
Witters is a recent graduate of Indiana University South Bend earning a bachelor’s degree in Health Science with a concentration Health Promotion, according to a news release.
She is getting married in August to her fiancé who works in the agricultural industry, and likes spending time outdoors and traveling.
Fair president’s item announced
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H Fair President Michael Christofeno has announced the President’s Item this year will be “Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting.” The President’s Item is an open class contest in which anyone over the age of 8 years of age in Michiana can enter. There is no registration or entry fee. To participate, people should take their entry to the 4-H Fairgrounds, Home & Family Arts Building, Thursday, July 21. Check-in will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m., with open judging at noon by Christofeno.
Participants may enter only one item. Their entry must be accompanied by a neatly written, printed or typed recipe on an 8-1/2 by 11-inch sheet of paper on one side only. People should include their name, address and telephone number on the back side of the recipe and include the year, contest, and category entered.
To learn more visit extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/open-class-hfa.html.