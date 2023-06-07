Board, trustees to meet June 14
WAKARUSA — The Olive Township Board and Trustee will hold a meeting at 4:15 p.m. June 14.
The meeting will take place at Wakarusa Town Hall, 100 W. Waterford St., a news release stated.
School board to meet Thursday
TOPEKA — The Westview School Corp. Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office, 1635 S. 600 West and will not be considered a public meeting.
Yakym announces mobile office hours
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Monday, Congressman Rudy Yakym announced the following dates, times, and locations that his office will be holding mobile staff office hours in June throughout Indiana’s 2nd District, including several in Elkhart and Kosciusko counties
Mobile office hours will allow for Congressman Yakym’s staff to assist constituents with casework questions:
• Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon, Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St.
• June 22, noon to 1:30 p.m., Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.
• June 15, 10 to 11 a.m., Bell Memorial Library, 101 W. Main St., Mentone
• June 30, 10 a.m. to noon, Warsaw City Hall, 102 S. Buffalo St.
To learn more, visit yakym.house.gov.
TCU announces name change
SOUTH BEND — Teachers Credit Union is changing its name to Everwise Credit Union.
The Everwise brand, including a new logo, tagline, and visual identity, will launch June 26, a news release stated. The change in brand does not reflect a change in ownership and TCU will remain 100% member owned and headquartered in South Bend.
“Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead,” said Jason M. Osterhage, president and CEO of TCU said in the release. “We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future.”
TCU has more than 300,000 members and over 50 branches throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan
“We are so proud to unveil the Everwise name,” said Angie Dvorak, Chief Marketing + Growth Officer at TCU in the release. “As a financial institution founded to support teachers in our local community, we have education at our core. The Everwise name shows that when people are given the right resources and support, they can achieve their financial dreams.”
To learn more, visit tcunet.com.
‘Trailblazers’ to open June 13
SOUTH BEND — The History Museum is opening Trailblazers: Legacies of Excellence June 13, in conjunction with the African American Legacy Juneteenth Luncheon.
The exhibit will be on view through July 15, a news release stated. Set against the backdrop of Juneteenth, the day that commemorates the legal abolition of slavery, Trailblazers: Legacies of Excellence showcases local trailblazers in African American culture and history.
The exhibit also showcases the story of Rosemary Sanders, the first African American musician to play in the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. An outstanding concert violinist, she auditioned and was accepted into the South Bend Symphony in the early 1940s.
The museum is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. House tours are available Monday-Saturday, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Admission is $11 for adults, $9.50 for seniors, $7 for youth 6-17 and members are free. It also includes tours of the 38-room Oliver Mansion. For an additional cost, visitors can also tour the adjoining Studebaker National Museum.
To learn more, visit historymuseumSB.org or call 574-235-9664.