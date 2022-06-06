Eucharistic Procession set for June 19
FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort-Wayne South Bend will hold a diocesan-wide Eucharistic Procession and Festival in Warsaw, on Corpus Christi, June 19.
The event will be to kick off the three-year Eucharistic Revival for the Catholic Church in the United States, a news release stated. Several thousand people are expected to be in attendance, with a multitude of ethnic groups in traditional attire participating in the event.
The afternoon will begin with prayer and music at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish. The procession, led by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, will pause halfway through the 2.8-mile walk at Central Park for a prayer and Eucharistic blessing. It will conclude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish with Benediction and devotional hymns sung in six languages.
A Eucharistic festival begins immediately following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, and features live music from Kairy Marquez, food for sale from many different ethnic cultures, local artists and vendors, a kid zone, information booths, a Eucharistic Miracles exhibit, and much more. The festival will end at 7 p.m.
For more information visit diocesefwsb.org/eucharist.
Goshen council to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 tonight.
For the council packet go to https://goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/12019_6.6.2022-Council-Packet-web.pdf.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82807638406 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 828 0763 8406.
To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
MCS to host public hearing
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Community Schools will host a public hearing at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The hearing will take place at the Administration Center at 56853 Northridge Drive, according to a news release.
Council to host session, meeting
WAKARUSA — The Town Council of Wakarusa will meet twice this week.
It will host a work session today at 6:30 p.m., and a regular meeting Tuesday, also at 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.
Both will take place at the town hall at 100 W. Waterford St.
VBS to run next week
GOSHEN — People’s Bible Church, 68074 U.S. 33, will be hosting vacation Bible school from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 13 – 17.
The school is open for ages 5 to 12, at no cost and advance registration is not needed. For more information, call 574-642-3884 or email pbc456@bnin.net.
LRC to meet this evening
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Redevelopment Commission will meet at 5:45 p.m. Monday.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7715194193?pwd=OUVZSEtjcWgvYVpHNStxQ294eVdTQT09.
The meeting ID is 771 519 4193, and the passcode is 890394.
Traffic restrictions expected for Goshen
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen asks for patience and calm from commuters as some thoroughfares are closed for road construction work this summer.
“Drivers are asked to be mindful of the construction zones and the workers on them — and to be patient,” a news release stated. “It will be critical that the crews work in a safe environment to complete these construction projects.”
For up-to-date information on traffic restrictions, follow the City of Goshen’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityOfGoshen or sign up for the city e-newsletter at https://mailchi.mp/6f1e2d154619/cityofgoshen. For additional details about the projects, go to https://goshenindiana.org/ongoing-projects.