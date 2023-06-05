Lunch Bunch, meal starts this week
GOSHEN — This summer, through a grant award from the City of Goshen, Goshen Health, Cultivate Food Rescue and Goshen Community Schools are partnering to provide free frozen backpack meals to youth in the community.
The Summer Health Lunch Bunch program aims to improve the health of the community by providing interactive health education to students and families at targeted summer feeding sites, a news release stated. More than 6,500 students have participated in the program since it began.
School partners for the program include Goshen, Elkhart, Wa-Nee, and Warsaw school systems.
Every Friday, approximately 250 backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at select lunch sites in Goshen. Backpacks contain six nutritionally balanced meals to help students meet potential food needs throughout the weekend. The program runs starting this week to July 21, except the week of July 3.
“Cultivate is excited to partner with Goshen Health and Goshen Schools again this year to get food into the hands of local students,” said Lainie Holland, Cultivate Food Rescue Director of Planning and Programs in the release. “Providing food resources for students all year long, even throughout the summer, is a priority for our program and we are thankful for partners who can help us execute that goal.”
The program will be offered at various sites in the region. To find a site or to learn more, go to goshenhealth.com/health-library/ce-summer-health-lunch-bunch.
Abbie Thomas, quartet to perform June 28
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Symphony String Quartet and vocalist Abbie Thomas take the stage for “Hits Through the Decades,” a unique, interactive concert at 7 p.m. June 28, at the Bendix Arena (inside the Century Center), 120 Dr. MLK. Jr Blvd.
“This Juke interactive concert combines the elegance of a symphony quartet with the energy of a talented singer/songwriter,” a news release stated. “The audience will actively participate by requesting their favorite hit songs from multiple decades, creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience.”
Juke’s technology allows audience members to select their desired songs from a catalog of hits.
“Pick songs from Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, or Michael Jackson, or jump forward in time with songs like Easy on Me by Adele!” the release added. “The concert will seamlessly integrate these requests into a cohesive and enchanting musical journey, blending classical arrangements with contemporary flair, all in a beautifully candlelit theater.”
Tickets are $25 at www.eventbrite.com/hits-through-the-decades, and $30 at the door.
To learn more, visit www.southbendsymphony.org.
BMX event set for Saturday
WARSAW — For USA BMX National Registration Week, USA BMX is holding a free registration event from 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Hire Park BMX 750 E. Arthur St.
At this event those who may be interested in BMX racing can get a sneak peek into what members can expect at their local track, from multiple weekly practices to local, regional and national racing opportunities that are open to all USA BMX members, regardless of age or skill level, a news release stated.
The event is free, first-timers can borrow a loaner BMX bike and helmet (or bring their own) and take a spin on the track to get a taste of what BMX riding is all about. All participants receive a certificate.
Established as the American Bicycle Association in 1977 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ABA is the nation’s largest cycling organization with more than 70,000 members with combined racing and freestyle events at more than 300 sanctioned BMX tracks across North America and Canada. To learn more, visit www.usabmx.com.