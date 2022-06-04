Record show canceled for June 12
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Record Show Scheduled for June 12 has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict.
The organizers of the event are working to ensure the remaining three dates on their 2022 contract, Aug. 7, Oct. 9, and Dec. 4, will be upheld, a news release stated.
Food events set for next week
SOUTH BEND — Food Bank of Northern Indiana will be hosting mobile food distributions locally next week.
Tuesday — Elkhart County, 1-3 p.m., World Harvest Church, 1610 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart. This distribution will serve, while supplies last, 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components.
Thursday — Marshall County, 10 a.m.-noon, While supplies last. Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos. This distribution will serve 150 households and is sponsored by United Way of Marshall County and the Community Foundation of Marshall County.
Assorted food items are offered free of charge, a news release stated. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First-come, first-served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.
Distributions are drive-thru. People should remain in their vehicles and open their trunks to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if a trunk does not open.
To learn more visit feedindiana.org.
Westview School Board to host session
EMMA — The Westview Board of Education will host an executive session Thursday at 7 p.m. at the school corporation office at 1545 600 West.
There will be an executive session at 6 p.m. prior to the regular meeting and may continue after the meeting, a news release stated.
Golden Hoosier nominations sought
INDIANAPOLIS — The Golden Hoosier Award, which is now open for nominations, recognizes citizens who serve their communities.
To be eligible for a Golden Hoosier Award, nominees must currently be an Indiana resident, age 65 or older, and a volunteer in the community for the past three years. Individuals cannot have previously received the award.
To nominate someone for the Golden Hoosier Award before the June 10 deadline, go to www.in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award/2022-golden-hoosier-nominee-information/. A ceremony will be held at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center to honor the awardees.
Town Council to meet Monday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
The Zoom meeting ID is 821 7334 5510, and the passcode is 13921.
Genealogical Society to meet June 16
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society’s June meeting will focus on preserving family history research and heirlooms for future generations.
Members and guests are invited to bring in examples illustrating how they are ensuring their family’s history and heirlooms are passed on to descendants, a news release stated. The meeting will be June 16 at 1 p.m. in the Bristol Public Library Community Room, 505 W. Vistula St. The public is invited to attend.
The society’s research library is located in the Elkhart County Historical Museum in Bristol. It is now open to the public Tuesday-Saturday with an appointment recommended. Visit elkhartcogensoc.org for more information.
Control station event set for Friday
SOUTH BEND — The History Museum and the Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin St., will be designated by the Indiana Lincoln Highway Association as a Lincoln Highway Control Station at 10 a.m. Friday. The public is invited and there is no charge.
A banner will be placed at the site with remarks to follow.
For information, call The History Museum at 574-235-9664 or visit www.historymuseumSB.org.