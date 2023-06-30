Commissioners to meet Wednesday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Board of Commissioners will each meet in regular session Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the LaGrange County Annex Building, 114 W. Michigan St., a news release stated. The public is invited to attend.
Voucher program opens Saturday
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce’s Business Diversity Initiative is proud to introduce the Minority Owned Business Voucher Program, designed to support and uplift minority-owned businesses in the Elkhart community.
Qualified applicants will gain access to discounted legal, marketing/advertising, and financial services, enabling them to strengthen operations while staying focused on serving valued customers, a chamber news release stated.
Eligibility includes small businesses that are minority owned and in the early stages (one to three years) of business, located within the South Bend-Elkhart region with services directly benefiting Elkhart County and either a for-profit or a nonprofit organization, the release added.
The online application is available at bit.ly/MBEvoucherprogram and the process opens Saturday. The deadline is Aug. 1, and applications may also be picked up at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St.
Bridge construction to start Wednesday
WOLF LAKE — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of U.S. 33 for bridge construction.
Starting on or after Wednesday, crews will be working on the bridge over Carrol Creek, south of Wolf Lake, an IDOT news release stated. Work is expected to last until the end of November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
During construction, drivers should use the posted detour of Ind. 9 and U.S. 6, or seek an alternate route.
Potawatomi opens new lion habitat
SOUTH BEND — The Potawatomi Zoo opened the Wilma and Peter Veldman Family Lion Habitat with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place Thursday.
Formerly the zoo’s chimpanzee habitat, the new lion habitat was part of the zoo’s Big & Loud capital campaign to bring giraffes and lions to the zoo, a news release from the zoo stated. The lion portion of the project cost a little over $1.5 million and was fully funded in spring 2022. Renovations were performed during 2022 and 2023 by Majority Builders.
Kembe, Shaba and Shtuko came to the Potawatomi Zoo on the recommendation of the Lion Species Survival Plan program. While they’re getting used to their new space, the lions will have access to both the indoor and outdoor spaces, which are both visible to the public.
All three lions were rescued as babies in South Africa and were unable to be re-released. When they were old enough, they were moved a United States facility accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, and they have lived together as a pride since 2013, the release added.
Speakers at the ribbon-cutting included Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo; Margie Anella, director of development of the Potawatomi Zoo; Amber Pulford, president of the Potawatomi Zoo Board of Directors; Mark Neal, president of the Parks Board of Commissioners; and Matthew Edmonds, representing the Wilma and Peter Veldman Family.
To learn more about zoo programs, visit www.potawatomizoo.org.