Zoning board, hearing officer to meet in July
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Zoning Appeals Hearing Officer is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. July 20.
The County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet the following day, also at 9 a.m.
Both meetings will take place at the county administration building, rooms 104, 106 and 108 at 117 N. Second St., a news release stated.
Elkhart County, Goshen Health to receive funds
GOSHEN — Local legislators said three agencies serving Elkhart County recently received a funding boost through a new state grant program aimed at tackling public health challenges.
State Rep. Joanna King, R-Middlebury, supporter of the law establishing the Health Issues and Challenges Grant, said Indiana recently released more than $35 million in grant funding to local and statewide service providers and health organizations, according to a news release. The program’s goal is to help improve health outcomes related to tobacco use, food insecurity/obesity, lead exposure, hepatitis C, chronic disease, and disease prevention programs, including community paramedicine and community health workers.
Maple City received money to support programs for cancer, Elkhart County Health Department received money to support programs for elevated blood lead levels, and Goshen Health received money to support programs for food insecurity and obesity.
Statewide organizations that serve local communities also received grants, including the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana, the Indiana Rural Health Association, the Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis, Health By Design and the Indiana Breastfeeding Coalition.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, which oversees the program, grant funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, and additional funding will be offered in a subsequent round, the release added.
To learn more, visit in.gov/health/grant-opportunities and click on “Health Issues and Challenges Grant.”
‘Operation Dry Water’ begins Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday through Monday, Indiana Conservation Officers, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, will participate in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend.
During those days, law enforcement agencies from across the country will be focused on educating boaters about safe boating practices, including sober boating, a news release stated. Because alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, Indiana Conservation Officers will be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for boat operators and their passengers.
Visit operationdrywater.org or on.IN.gov/dnrlaw for more information about boating under the influence.
Paddle the creek for 4th weekend
OSCEOLA — Canoe and kayak rentals are available at Ferrettie-Baugo Creek County Park in Osceola through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with all equipment returned by 7 p.m.
Patrons will have the opportunity to paddle on Baugo Creek as well as paddle out to Baugo Bay, a news release stated. Rental packages include the vessels, paddles and required life jackets for up to three hours.
Renters must be at least 18 years old and present a valid picture ID. Adults must accompany anyone under 18. This activity is not recommended for children 3 years of age and younger. For more information visit sjcparks.org.