Common council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. this coming Monday in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
On Monday, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman will be asking council members to add the presentation about the Classification and Compensation Study by Baker Tilly, a news release stated.
The agenda can be found at goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/13762_2023-06-05-Council-Packet.pdf.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84318865360 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 843 1886 5360
The next regular council meeting after Monday is scheduled to be June 26.
To learn more about the council, visit them online at goshenindiana.org/city-council.
County commissoners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
Highway appropriations will be one of the agenda items, a news release stated, as well as a request approval for Mark Daggy to attend the annual 2023 International Homicide Investigators Association Training in Oklahoma City, and others.
Follow the meeting online at https://bit.ly/3hqx2Xk.
Town council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Town Council of LaGrange will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at 1201 N. Townline Road, a news release stated.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Concord Community School Board of Trustees will conduct a finance workshop at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The workshop will take place at the Concord Education Center, 59040 Minuteman Way, a news release stated.
School board to meet Tuesday
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Community School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the MCS Administration Center, 56853 Northridge Drive.
MACOG meeting set for Wednesday
NAPPANEE — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will take place Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The agenda can be found ahead of time at macog.com/ttac_agendas.html.
Any public comments regarding items on the agenda, can be directed prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com. Note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line. The meeting will also be open to public comment during the live-stream and in-person.
Members of the public are invited to attend the Wednesday meeting by joining live www.youtube.com/live/vN_ZJuala5k?feature=share or in-person at West Park and Pavilion, 500 N. Nappanee St.
Drivers club to meet this weekend
SOUTH BEND — The Studebaker Drivers Club will celebrates their 40th Annual Meet in South Bend this weekend.
The meet will take place at the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds, 5117 S. Ironwood Drive.
“The Studebaker Drivers Club has many fun events planned, including collect car swap meets, car corrals and an open car show on Saturday,” a news release stated. “The public are welcome to join in on the fun all weekend, there will be $5 admission fee at the door.”
To learn more, visit studebakerdriversclub.com.
Merit board meeting canceled
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Merit Board meeting originally set for Thursday has been canceled as there are no items scheduled for the agenda.
The next scheduled meeting has been set for July 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center 26861 C.R. 26.