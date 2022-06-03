Water Fest set for next week
GOSHEN — The City of Goshen Stormwater Department is hosting Goshen Water Fest at Mill Street Park, 212 Prospect Ave., June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature the unveiling of the 2022 storm drain mural art project and voting for a “People’s Choice” award winning artist, according to a news release. The theme of the project this year was “Dreaming of Clean Water” with the goal of raising awareness about the connection between the city’s storm drains and clean water.
Participating city departments for the event include Stormwater, Parks & Recreation, Water & Sewer, and Environmental Resilience.
The event will also feature a clean-up of Rock Run Creek and the surrounding neighborhood. Crews will be leaving from the main event center at regular intervals to participate.
The event will also have a number of water-related kids’ activities and learning opportunities, the release added. This will be a walk/bike event as parking at Mill Street Park is extremely limited. Attendees should plan to enter the event via the Maple City Greenway.
An interactive event map with suggested parking and walking routes is available on the event page at www.goshenindiana.org/water-fest.
Record Show returns June 12
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Record Show, the largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, returns 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12, at the Ramada by Wyndham South Bend, 52890 Ind. 933 North, for its third event of 2022.
Nearly 40 dealers from Missouri, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana will fill 85 tables with thousands of music items, according to a news release. The core of the popular record show, held six times a year, remains used LPs with select vendors also carrying new vinyl releases, 45s, CDs, cassettes, T-shirts, posters, memorabilia, and vintage stereo gear. The emphasis is on rock, pop, metal, and punk from the 1960s-today, but various musical genres, including jazz, country, and movie soundtracks, are well represented.
BCW Supplies, the hobby business based in Middletown, Indiana, and show sponsor, will give free record tote bags to the first 75 customers through the door. Bonfiglio, the Music Category Manager for BCW, also will be selling record sleeves, storage boxes, and more to help customers protect, store, and display their collections.
Door prizes, including $15 shopping sprees, BCW products, and South Bend Record Show gear, are awarded at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m., the release added.
Admission remains free at 11 a.m. Those interested in shopping while vendors set up can pay an early-bird admission of $5 beginning at 9 a.m. Food and beverages, including beer, are available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While some individuals accept PayPal and credit card payments, cash is accepted and preferred by all vendors.
Masks remain optional for those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 inside the Ramada and encouraged for those not vaccinated.
For more information, visit southbendrecordshow.com or Facebook.com/southbendrecordshow.
Jail Bldg. Corp. to meet
LAGRANGE — A public meeting of the LaGrange County Jail Building Corp., an Indiana non-profit corporation, will take place at 8:15 a.m. Monday at the small conference room of the LaGrange County Building, 114 W. Michigan St.
A election of directors is on the meeting agenda, as well as whatever other business may come before the meeting, according to a news release.