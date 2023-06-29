Air quality alert continued
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has forecasted another statewide Air Quality Action Day for today.
Current air monitor readings across the state remain very high as the Canadian wildfire plume continues to move slowly through the state, an IDEM news release stated. Particulates are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range (Orange). IDEM forecasts are based, solely or in part, on data from air quality monitors located throughout the state. IDEM encourages residents to heed the forecast.
Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on air quality action days. For more information, visit idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.
Hoosiers are invited to visit SmogWatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.
Triathlon set for July 8
GOSHEN —The City of Goshen Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the 18th annual Kerry’s Kids and Teen Triathlon.
The event, for children ages 5 through 18, will take place July 8 at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave. Early registration is required, and registrations will be taken at the Parks and Recreation Department office, 524 E. Jackson St., and at secure.rec1.com/IN/goshen-parks-and-recreation-in/catalog.
Registrations will be taken until 4 p.m. July 3.
After registering, online participant race packets can be picked up at the Park Office from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 7.
Youth racers will swim 25 meters — one length of Shanklin Pool, bike 1 mile and run a half mile. Youth ages 13–18 will swim for 75 meters — three lengths of Shanklin Pool, bike 1 mile and run 1.5 miles. Each participant completes all three portions of the race, consecutively, with one final race result. All participants receive a medal upon crossing the finish line. Race day times by age are: 13–18, 8 a.m.; 9–12, 8:30 a.m.; and 5–8, 9:30 a.m.
“We’re excited to bring back the event to Shanklin Park again this summer,” Parks Superintendent Tanya Heyde said in the release. “This is an event many families enjoy and look forward to, and we hope many more take the opportunity to create new fun memories at this year’s event.”
Elkhart ArtWalk returns today
ELKHART — Elkhart ArtWalk, a free monthly celebration of community and the arts in downtown Elkhart, returns today with this month’s theme of SuperHero Scavenger Hunt from 5-8 p.m.
The 2023 season of ArtWalk will be powered and managed by Premier Arts, and takes place on the last Thursday of every month through October, a news release stated.
For more information, visit PremierArts.org.
School trustees to meet Monday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corp. will host a special meeting at noon Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1.
Library awarded technology grant
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Public Library, 101 E. Winslow St., was one of more than 200 libraries selected to receive a $6,000 grant by the Public Library Association to offer digital literacy classes to people served by MPL.
The technology workshop will offer hands-on training on topics, including Internet Basics, Video Conferencing, Cybersecurity, Email, Computer Basics and Mobile Device Basics. Sign-up will begin in August, and classes start in September 2023, a news release stated.
For more information or to register, contact Assistant Director Jon Gaskill at jong@middleburylibrary.org or at 574-825-5601, ext. 1112.
To learn more about library programs, visit www.middleburylibrary.org.