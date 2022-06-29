Committee to meet Thursday
GOSHEN — The finance committee of the Elkhart County Park and Recreation Board will host a short meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the County Parks Administration Office at 211 W. Lincoln Ave.
The purpose of the meeting will be the annual planning and review of the proposed 2023 budget, a news release stated.
Town Hall set for July 6
MIDDLEBURY — A town hall meeting July 6 in Middlebury will discuss kitchen table issues of importance to Hoosiers including freedom to vote, small business opportunity, medical decision-making, and better care for veterans.
This event is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Northridge High School Auditorium, 56779 Northridge Drive, a news release stated.
The candidates on the dais in Middlebury for July 6 will be Tom McDermott, Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate; James Sceniak, Libertarian Party candidate for U.S. Senate; Paul Steury, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives (District 2); Destiny Wells, Democratic Party candidate for Indiana Secretary of State; and Jeff Maurer, Libertarian Party candidate for Indiana Secretary of State.
To send a question or a concern about an issue, email to TownHall2022ElkhartCounty@gmail.com.
COVID testing site set to close
GOSHEN — A closing ceremony is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 1745 W. Lincoln Ave., the current location of Center for Healing & Hope’s COVID-19 testing site.
The site opened May 5, 2020, at Plymouth United Church of Christ, and, at times during the past two years, resided at Shanklin Park and Silverwood Mennonite Church, where it remains until Thursday evening, a news release stated.
Volunteers, staff and the general public are welcome to attend the ceremony to show appreciation for the services provided by CHH. Representatives from partner organizations will also be on hand. Mayor Jeremy Stutsman will read a proclamation that, among other things, proclaims June 30, 2022, as “Center for Healing & Hope Day.”
More information including clinic hours, COVID-19 testing hours, and ways to support the mission are available at the Center for Healing & Hope website at www.CHHclinics.org.
No trolley service Independence Day
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen July 4, due to the Independence Day holiday.
ADA Access riders who will be scheduling trips for July 5, need to do so by 4 p.m. Friday, a new release stated.
Regular transit service will resume July 5.
For additional information, contact MACOG at 574-287-1829 or 574-674-8894, or visit them online at www.macog.com.
Commissioners, council to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners and Elkhart County Council will meet in executive session today at 11:30 a.m.
The session will take place at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St., according to a news release. The meeting will be to discuss strategy with respect to the implementation of security systems; for discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute; and to discuss information and intelligence intended to prevent, mitigate or respond to the threat of terrorism.
Coastal program seeks input
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resource’s Lake Michigan Coastal Program seeks public input on funding priorities for the 2023 grant cycle through an online survey available at surveymonkey.com/r/QXSD3YT.
Projects must be located entirely within the LMCP area, which is the northern portions of Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, or otherwise demonstrate how the proposed project would affect the LMCP area, a news release stated.
Input for the coastal grants priorities will be accepted until July 13 and will be taken into consideration by the Coastal Advisory Board, which will vote on which priorities to accept.