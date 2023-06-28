Ribbon cutting set for Friday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Education Foundation will be hosting at Schoolhouse Supply Store ribbon-cutting with presenting sponsor, Meijer, Friday at 1 p.m.
The event will take place at Pierre Moran Middle School, Door 4, 200 W. Lusher Ave., Elkhart.
“The schoolhouse supply store provides essential school supplies to Elkhart Community Schools students in need, by allowing teachers to order supplies online for their students,” a news release. “Last year, we were able to serve over 300 unique customers.”
To learn more, visit www.elkhartedfoundation.org.
No trolley service July 4
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen Tuesday due to the Independence Day holiday.
The ADA Dispatch Office will be closed Monday and Tuesday. It will reopen July 5.
ADA Access riders should schedule transportation trips for July 3 and July 5 by Friday at 4 p.m. (EST).
The MACOG administrative office will also be closed Monday and Tuesday, July 4 — no Interurban Trolley or Access customer service will be available those days. Regular transit service will resume July 5.
For additional information, contact 574-287-1829 or 574-674-8894, or visit www.interurbantrolley.com.
New educator award announced
KENDALLVILLE — Thrive by 5, the early childhood coalition serving LaGrange and Noble counties, has announced the launch of an early childhood educator award.
Thrive by 5 wants to support the early childhood educators in by offering an “Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award” once each quarter for those who care students ages 0-5 birth through Preschool, a news release stated.
Families can nominate a deserving teacher online at www.thriveby5coalition.org. Nominations for the first award are due by Friday.
Ruthmere to host holiday events
ELKHART — Ruthmere Museum, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., is hosting a Free Family Sunday and observing Independence Day at the Havilah Beardsley House July 2.
Tours will take place at no charge from 1-4 p.m., with the last tour beginning about 15-20 minutes before 4 p.m., a news release stated. As part of Ruthmere’s Patriotic Program Series, visitors will receive free miniature American flags in observation of Independence Day.
The Havilah Beardsley House is also currently displaying a special summer exhibit, “Roaring Indiana in the Jazz Age,” that tells the unique story of Elkhart (and Indiana as a whole) during the 1920s.
The first Sunday of each month, April through November, either Ruthmere Museum or Havilah Beardsley House is open to the public for no admission charged between 1-4 p.m. Ruthmere is open in April, June, August and October. The Havilah Beardsley House is open May, July, September and November. When one site is open for a Free Family Sunday, the other site is closed. Ruthmere will be closed July 2, the release added.
Free Family Sundays are made possible through a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Roaring Indiana in the Jazz Age is sponsored by Steve and Julie Bachman. The Patriotic Program Series is sponsored by KeyBank.
To learn more, visit www.Ruthmere.org.
Indiana offers new child safety site
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has created a new website that will provide the public with information relative to reporting internet crimes against children, resources, statistics, applicable statutes, and much more.
The website is available at www.in.gov/isp/icactf.
The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to NCMEC. To report an active crime against your child involving the Internet or other electronic means, contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.