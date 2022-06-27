Library events set for June, July
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St., will be hosting a number of upcoming events.
Silly Safaris’ Animal Show will take place at 10:30 a.m. July 8, in the downstairs meeting room, a news release stated. Silly Safaris is known for its live animal shows that promote animal conservation education, and has a variety of reptiles, mammals, birds and bugs.
Family Night Out will be at 5:30 p.m. July 12. Children will dig out treasures for a chance to uncover gift cards from Coffee Depot, Brook Pointe Resort and Pizza King. These finds will be limited one per family. While digging for treasure, children will also learn about sunken ships and enjoy snacks.
The Superhero Escape Room will expand its hours. Until the end of July, swing by the Rosalyn Jones/teen room during library hours to solve Loki’s clues and help S.H.I.E.L.D. retrieve the tesseract. Each group has 45 minutes to escape the room with the tesseract.
Both the adult book club and SPL’s “In the Garden” group will read and discuss “World of Wonders” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil during the month of July. “World of Wonders” is a collection of essays about the natural world, and the way its inhabitants can teach, support, and inspire us. Warm, lyrical, and gorgeously illustrated by Fumi Nakamura, it is a book of sustenance and joy. Discussions will occur at 6 p.m. July 19, via Zoom and at 1 June 21, in the downstairs meeting room. Copies of “World of Wonders” are available at the Syracuse Public Library.
“Stain” by A. G. Howard is the July young adult nook club pick. “Stain,” a high-fantasy gothic fairytale, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” takes place in an alternative medieval world split apart by magic. To win back her kingdom of perpetual day, save her night prince, and reunite the sun with the moon, a princess incapable of speech or sound must prove herself everything a traditional princess is not: tough enough to sleep on a bed of nails, and loud enough to be heard without a voice. The group will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, in the Rosalyn Jones/teen room for discussion and to create a book journal. Sign up for the club upstairs at the library; copies are also available for checkout.
To learn more visit www.syracuse.lib.in.us.
School trustees to meet today
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. today.
This will not be an executive session, according to a news release. The meeting will take place at the Education Services Center 29125 C.R. 22 W.
This is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the School Corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.
Performances, add-ons announced
SOUTH BEND ― The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, is thrilled to announce that LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL will join the 2022-2023 Broadway in South Bend Series along with the Add-On production of THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT.
The 22-23 Broadway Season now includes the following touring productions:
FOUR SHOW SERIES:
• COME FROM AWAY, Nov. 29–Dec. 4, 2022
• FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, Feb. 3–5, 2023
• LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL, March 17–19, 2023
• DEAR EVAN HANSEN, April 25–30, 2023
SERIES ADD-ONS:
• THE BOOK OF MORMON, Oct. 14–15, 2022
• THE FOUR PHANTOMS IN CONCERT, November 5, 2022
Season tickets for the Broadway Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInSouthBend.com.