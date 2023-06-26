Boat launch set for today
ELKHART — An attempt will be made to launch The Elkhart River Queen today from 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
The launch will take place at 22053 Sunset Lane, near Six Span Bridge, where a 250 ton crane will lift the Queen and place her back into the river, a news release stated.
“After last week’s failure to launch, mechanics spent over 12 hours on Wednesday uninstalling and reinstalling the port engine and drive, they believe we are a go to attempt another launch,” the release added.
The Elkhart River Queen was built in 1948 and has been providing tours of the St. Joseph River in Elkhart for 75 years. In 2015 the Queen was removed from the river for repairs to her bottom. She sailed for seven years and was again removed in November of 2022 for an engine upgrade and other improvements.
Park board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Goshen Park Board will meet today at 4 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Goshen Parks and Recreation building, 524 East Jackson St. Agenda items include the April payable docket, 2023 gift expenditures, 2023 gift revenue and others.
Members of the public may join in person or virtually by following https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89736482570.
Koch selected to director’s list
MIDDLEBURY — Wrigley Koch, a senior at Northridge High School, has been selected to the University of Alabama’s Early College Spring 2023 Director’s List.
A total of 516 students enrolled in UA Early College during Spring Semester 2023 at The University of Alabama, at Tuscaloosa, were named to the director’s list with an academic record of 3.6 or higher. These students represent 67 percent of students enrolled during the spring semester.
The director’s list recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.
UA students Matthew Snyder, Goshen, and Olivia Kalil, Elkhart, were named to the Presidents and Dean’s Lists, respectively.
For more details visit news.ua.edu.
Photo contest deadline is Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is currently hosting its annual Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest.
All Hoosiers are invited to participate and can submit up to five digital photographs in these categories:
-On the Farm, featuring buildings, equipment or activity showcasing daily life on an Indiana farm;
-Faces of Agriculture, depicting the Hoosiers who work in our agricultural industry;
-Agritourism, spotlighting agricultural destinations like wineries, orchards and farmers markets; and
-Conservation, highlighting the natural landscapes, water and wildlife that enrich our state.
“With Indiana being the eighth-largest farming state in the country, agriculture is a critical industry contributing billions of dollars to our economy,” a news release stated.
Photos will be evaluated on creativity, composition and category representation. A total of 10 winners will be selected, two from each category and two overall best photos. Pictured is an overall winning photograph from last year’s contest. Winners will be invited to a special ceremony at this year’s Indiana State Fair and will also have their photographs featured in the offices of the Lt. Governor’s Family of Business in Indianapolis throughout the year.
The deadline to submit photos is 5 p.m. EST Friday. Visit www.in.gov/isda/programs-and-initiatives/indiana-state-department-of-agriculture-photo-contest for entry forms and contest rules.