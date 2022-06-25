Alzheimer’s event moves to Elkhart
ELKHART — The Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to a new location in 2022, at Central Park in Elkhart Sept. 18.
“Thanks to our dedicated sponsors, volunteers and participants, last year’s event in Mishawaka met the fundraising goal, and we’re looking forward to another successful year at a new location,” said Abby Geha, manager of the Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “We’re excited about this move, particularly the opportunity to engage with the strong business community in the area, and we’ve received great feedback from the community.”
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk. Corporate sponsorships are still available. Anyone interested should contact Abby Geha at ageha@alz.org.
Deary to resign from Boys/Girls Club
GOSHEN – Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Deary plans to retire from his position at the end of 2022.
The Board of Trustees will now begin a search for his replacement, a news release stated.
Deary began his career with Boys & Girls Clubs in 1983 in Derry, {span}New Hampshire{/span}. He also worked at clubs in Manchester and Nashua, {span}New Hampshire{/span}, before moving to Goshen in 1994 to become director of the Goshen Boys and Girls Club.
To learn more visit www.greatfutures.club.
DNR monitoring fish kill at Loon Lake
COLUMBIA CITY — Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources fisheries biologists collected fish and water samples at Loon Lake Wednesday as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies that began earlier this week.
Samples were provided yesterday afternoon to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue University for testing regarding a cause, a news release stated. Results are not expected for weeks.
“Because no significant numbers of other dead small fish species have been observed, the cause is not believed to be the result of a toxic event such as a chemical spill or release,” the release added
Biologists will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks. To learn more visit dnr.IN.gov.
Stormwater board to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Stormwater Management Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the county administration building at 117 N. Second Street, a news release stated.
City council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday.
To view the agenda go to https://goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/12111_6.27.2022-Council-Packet.pdf.
For a live stream of this meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88401039658 or call 312-626-6799 or 929- 205-6099. The meeting ID is 884 0103 9658. To speak during the public meeting, use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom meeting or dial “9” if calling on the telephone.
School board to meet Monday
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the corporation office board conference room at 5050 US-33.