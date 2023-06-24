Bashor to host first-time event
GOSHEN — Bashor Children’s Home will host its first-ever Cars & Motorcycles for a Cause Auto Show today to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
The event sponsored by Tire Rack, will take place on the Bashor campus at 62226 C.R. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a news release stated.
“We are expecting about 300 to 600 people for this event tomorrow,” a news release issued Friday stated. “This event was the idea of volunteers who wanted to do something to celebrate our children and organization.”
The show will feature hundreds of muscle cars, classic cars, and motorcycles from all over Michiana, the release added. There will also be food vendors, entertainment, and awards for the best vehicles.
Admission is free for the public. To learn more, visit bashor.org.
Goshen part of today’s IDEM alert
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for today across much of Indiana, including Goshen and Elkhart.
There will still be an influence from the Canadian wildfires across the state, a news release stated.
IDEM encourages residents of counties within or bordering the AQAD region(s) to heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Health Fair event set for July
ELKAHRT — The Minority Health Coalition and Elkhart Community Schools are partnering up again this year to offer free school supplies and health screenings at a Health Health Fair event set for July
Fair and Back2SChool event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pierre Moran Middle School, 200 W. Lusher Ave.
The event will feature screenings and health information, adult and childhood immunizations, student enrollment packets for ECS, and free school supplies and backpacks while supplies last, a news release stated.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Community partners include Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, CareSource, Elkhart Community Schools, Indiana Minority Health Coalition, Heart City Health, MDWise, City of Elkhart, Church Community Services, Quit Now Indiana, and the Elkhart County Health Department.
For more information, call 574-522-0128 or email elkmhc@gmail.com.
Summer library programs underway
WAKARUSA — July 7 will be the last day to collect prizes for the Summer Reading program at the Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St.
Any additional prize drawing slips may be turned in that day until 5 p.m., a news release stated.
“Independence Day” is currently running on the Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear the origin of this holiday.
To learn more, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.