Brush pickup starts next week
GOSHEN — Brush pickup for June begins Monday.
During scheduled brush collections, the Street Department will make only one pass through the city to pick up brush, a news release stated. Residents are asked to have their brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by that first day at 7 a.m.
Brush will not be picked up in alleys. The piles of brush should be trash-free. Crews cannot access the piles if blocked by vehicles.
The next summer brush pick up weeks will begin on July 25, Aug. 29 and Sept. 26, which will be the last brush pickup of the year
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, go to goshenindiana.org/street-department.
Scouts board appoint members
SOUTH BEND — The Boy Scouts of America LaSalle Council elected and approved seven new business and community leaders to serve on its Board of Directors during its 2022 annual council meeting, including two from Elkhart County.
The newly appointed members each join the council with unique backgrounds that will strengthen the programming offered by the Boy Scouts throughout Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan, according to a news release. Also, several of the new board members are deeply familiar with the organization’s philosophies. For example, three of the new members have previously attained Eagle Scout status, and another is a parent of two Eagle Scouts.
“We’re very proud to announce our new 2022-2023 board members and the incredible cross section of leadership experience that each new member brings to our council,” said LaSalle Council CEO John M. Cary in the release. “One of our organization’s core objectives is to develop the character and leadership abilities of young people that we serve, and I can think of no finer examples for our scouts to follow than the new individuals joining our board.”
The following is a list of the new LaSalle Council Board members for the 2022-2023 term:
• LaSalle Council Board President: Chris Miller, vice president, GDC Manufacturing — Elkhart County
• LaSalle Council Commissioner: David Harnish, faculty member, IU Northwest — Lake County
• Scout Executive/CEO: John M. Cary, LaSalle Council
• Robert “Bob” Wade, partner, Barnes & Thornburg — St. Joseph County (Eagle Scout)
• Dolly Duffy, executive director, Notre Dame Alumni Association — St. Joseph County
• Barb Regnitz, community leader — Porter County
• Alan Loyd, executive director, Beacon Health & Fitness — St. Joseph County (Eagle Scout)
• Rex Voorheis, chief information & security officer, Crowe LLP — St. Joseph County
• Jason Wogoman, president, Middlebury Electric Company — Elkhart County
• Lee Blakemore, president, K12 Community Engagement — St. Joseph County (Eagle Scout)
“It’s an honor to participate in an organization that is so formative for youths in our region,” said Board President Chris Miller. “Becoming a Scout can shape a young person’s entire future, and our board will be working diligently to ensure that our activities and programs support positive and lifelong outcomes for our scouts.”
For more information, please visit www.lasallecouncilbsa.org.
ArtWalk set for Thursday
ELKHART — ArtWalk, a free, self-guided, public event in downtown Elkhart, with this month’s theme of Elkhart Proud, will take place Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
Elkhart ArtWalk takes place on the last Thursday of the month from April to October, on Civic Plaza, Central Park Green, and throughout downtown.
To learn more or to get involved, visit www.elkhartartwalk.com or on social media www.facebook.com/elkhartartwalk or www.instagram.com/elkhartartwalk.