Festival of Hope set for Saturday
GOSHEN — The third annual Festival of Hope, sponsored by Miller Poultry, will take place Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St.
This free event will feature food vendors, live musical acts, children’s activities, a Makers Market, and the Network of Hope — a collective of nonprofit partners sharing details about their services.
“To raise funds, Center for Healing & Hope has marked the event as their Day of Giving,” a news release stated. “There will be opportunities to donate onsite or online. A goal has been established to raise $24,000 in 24 hours to sustain the affordable healthcare services for the uninsured and immigrant advocacy programs that Center for Healing & Hope offer to help meet needs in the community.”
Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Goshen Brewing Co., Tropicana Ice Cream Shop, Diana’s Dulces and Saca Los Tacos. Goshen Brewing Co. will even be offering a special beer release at the festival with a portion of the proceeds going to Center for Healing & Hope.
To learn more, visit www.chhclinics.org/festival-of-hope.
Common council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in regular session.
The meeting will take place at the Council Chamber, Police & Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
Park board to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Finance Committee of the Elkhart County Park and Recreation Board will host a short meeting at 4 p.m. Monday.
The purpose of the meeting will be to review the 2024 general fund budget and non-reverting appropriations, a news release stated. The meeting will take place at the administration office, 211 W. Lincoln Ave.
To learn more, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Class of 2023 honored
NORTH MANCHESTER — A number of students from Elkhart County recently graduated from Manchester University with the Class of 2023.
From Goshen: Bizayehu Bomberger, Bachelor of Science in Political Science; Hannah Brubaker, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (secondary education); Gabrielle Hochstetler, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies (natural history specialization) and Biology; Janette Olvera, Bachelor of Science in Sociology; and Kaitlin Velie, Goshen, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science & Fitness (clinical and rehabilitation sciences specialization) and Spanish.
From Elkhart: Makayla Combs, Bachelor of Science in Biology-Chemistry, and Fernanda Robles, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Sociology.
To learn more, visit www.manchester.edu.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the Baugo Education Services Center, 58703 C.R. 3 South. There will be no executive session.
Trustee workshop set for today
ELKHART — The Concord Community Schools Board of Trustees will host a retreat starting at 9 a.m. today.
The retreat will take place at the Concord MoveUp Academy, 59197 C.R. 13 South.
Brush pickup to start Monday
GOSHEN — Monthly brush pickup for the city of Goshen will begin on the week of June 26.
During scheduled brush collections, the Street Department will make only one pass through the city to pick up brush, a news release stated. Residents are asked to have brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by that first day in the morning at 7.
Brush will not be picked up in alleys. The piles of brush should be trash-free. Crews cannot access the piles if blocked by vehicles.
The next summer brush pick up weeks will begin July 31, Aug. 28, and Sept. 25.
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, visit goshenindiana.org/street-department.