Goshen Community Schools Board President Bradd Weddell released a video Wednesday updating the public on the financial situation of the school corporation. Weddell said that as a result of a year-long historical review and corrective actions in staffing, administrative cuts and better accounting practices, the district is “positioned for financial stability.” The review by financial experts is continuing. Since the first announcement of financial trouble in December to now, do you feel Goshen Schools is being transparent enough with taxpayers about the situation?

You voted: