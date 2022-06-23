Grant applications being sought
MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO is accepting applications for a grant to support local nonprofit organizations who provide public safety education and training across northern Indiana.
Grants are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000, a news release stated. Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 5, with grant awards announced during the week of Aug. 22.
Grant opportunities will include, but are not limited to, community and youth public safety education programming and training for first responders, police and fire department fire and carbon monoxide safety programs, education, and training in the prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines, and child-related safety education.
Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.
Organizations with a mission to support public safety education and training are invited to submit a grant request at NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.
When applying online, select the “Safety” option from the “Area of Impact” drop-down box on the application. Documents to submit with a grant request include defined project goals, defined alignment with project and community priorities, detailed project description including amount requested, scope of project and community impact, overview of how support will be recognized (press release, social media, website, etc.) and how it will benefit your organization.
To learn more visit NIPSCO.com.
Library to be closed July 4
LAGRANGE — All LaGrange County library branches will be closed July 4 for Independence Day.
Children and Youth Summer Reading ends July 30. Readers ages 3-18 can sign up at any branch and earn prizes for reading through the summer.
Adult Summer Reading Challenge: Oceans of Possibility also runs through July 30 at all branches. For every three books participants aged 18 and up read or library programs that they attend, they can enter to win a weekend for two at Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park.
To learn more visit www.lagrange.lib.in.us or call 260-463-2841.
Holiday blood donors needed
INDIANAPOLIS — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day, a news release stated. By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.