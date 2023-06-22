Township board to meet today
GOSHEN — The Elkhart Township Board will meet at 1 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the Township Trustee’s office at 106 N. Fifth St.
School committee to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Schools Board Policy Committee will meet Monday at 3:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Goshen Community Schools Administrative Center, 613 E. Purl St.
Commission to meet Tuesday
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Redevelopment Commission will be conducting a regular monthly meeting, immediately following the executive session, Tuesday at 7 a.m.
The anticipated start time is 7:30 a.m. for the monthly meeting at The Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St. Questions can be addressed to jkitson@nappanee.org.
Park board to meet Friday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County County Park and Recreation Board will host a retreat with park staff Friday at 9 a.m.
The retreat, hosted for planning purposes, will be at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St.
July 2 fireworks show set
GOSHEN — Black Squirrel Golf Club announces its annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
The event will take place July 2 at the golf course at 1017 Larimer Drive. The event is open to the public.
Spongy moth treatments done
INDIANAPOLIS — All aerial treatments conducted by Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ divisions of Forestry and Entomology and Plant Pathology to slow the spread of spongy moth were completed Tuesday, including in Kosciusko County.
Spongy moth is one of North America’s most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States, a DNR news release stated.
Treatments for this destructive pest were also conducted in Fulton, LaPorte and Marshall counties.
The treatments used a mating-disruption process that consists of using SPLAT GM-O, an organic product made with food-grade materials that does not affect people, animals, plants, or any insects other than spongy moth. The droplets have pheromone that disrupts the insect’s mating cycle.
The DNR will return to northern and, if needed, sections of central or southern Indiana next spring and summer to continue the battle to slow the spread of this insect, the release added.
To keep up to date on future treatments or to view maps of all treatment locations, or for more information, see on.IN.gov/spongymoth.
Whistle Pigs to perform July 28
SOUTH BEND — Music in the Gardens, presented by The History Museum and 88.1 WVPE, will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. July 28 in The History Museum’s Historic Oliver Gardens.
Taking center stage for the evening are the Whistle Pigs, performing in contemporary, classic rock, jazz, and rhythm and blues, a news release stated.
Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for a perfect spot on the lawn. No chairs will be provided. The Landing is on deck with food and drink favorites for purchase. No carry-ins.
Tickets are available for $10 at the door or at www.historymuseumSB.org.
NIPSCO seeks grant applications
MERRILLVILLE — For the sixth year, NIPSCO is accepting applications for a grant to support local nonprofit organizations and first responders who provide public safety education and training.
Grants are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $5,000. Applications are being accepted now through Aug. 4, with awards announced during the week of Aug. 21.
Grant opportunities will include, but are not limited to, community and youth public safety education programming and training for first responders, police and fire department fire and carbon monoxide safety programs, education, and training in the prevention of damage to underground natural gas lines, and child-related safety education.
Grant funding is not intended to cover the purchase of equipment other than tools needed to support public safety education programs and training.
Organizations with a mission to support public safety education and training are invited to submit a request at NIPSCO.com/SafetyGrant.