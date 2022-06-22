Board of health meeting canceled
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Board of Health has canceled its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.
It has been rescheduled as a special meeting July 14 at 7 p.m. at the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 Second St., Room 104, according to a news release.
To learn more, visit health.elkhartcounty.com.
Native plant sale underway
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a native plant sale.
Plant kits, at $150 each, include rain garden, prairie wildflower and prairie grass. Orders must be placed by July 29, and will be ready for pickup Sept. 20-23 at the SWCD office.
To learn more or to place an order visit www.elkcoswcd.org.
Tee Off for Tigers July 15
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary has announced Tee Off For Tigers, a new upcoming event.
Tee Off For Tigers is a golfing event open to the community scheduled for the Eel River Golf Course in Churubusco.
“It offers a new way for the northeast Indiana community to connect with Black Pine and learn about what they do,” a news release stated.
This event allows guests that purchase tickets to:
• Play golf with community members
• Travel to Churubusco
• Participate in a silent auction
• Free lunch, green fees, and cart rentals
• Win cash prizes
The tee off will begin at 1 p.m. July 15. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. A limited number of tickets remain. To learn more visit www.bpsanctuary.org.
Library trustees to meet Thursday
NAPPANEE — The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Thursday at 7 a.m.
The meeting will take place at the library, located at 157 N. Main St., according to a news release.
The public is invited to attend.
Town council to meet Thursday
SHIPSHEWANA — The Shipshewana Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the Roger D. Yoder Council Room, 345 N. Morton St., according to a news release.
Summer reading program continues
MILFORD — Monday begins the fourth week of the Summer Reading Program a the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St. There activities, crafts, and new books, audiobooks, digital books and finally, in-person Family Story Times are back every Friday at 10:30 a.m.
The Summer Reading grand finale party will be a FOAM-ZILLA soapy fun event and pizza party on Friday beginning at noon. The events are free for all Summer Reading Program participants, and you can earn a picnic ticket for the pizza party by reading five hours.
Teens — read at least five hours every week this summer and enter a drawing for a $25 gift card. There will be a winner every week until July 23. Ask for a weekly activity packet at the adult circulation desk, which will include crafts, a snack and a special treat.
The virtual segment of the Summer Reading Program this week is “Page Turner Ocean Adventures – Atlantis Adventure.” Go to www.milford.lib.in.us and put your mouse over “Summer Reading ‘22’” on the top bar. The most current week’s virtual program will be the choice at the bottom of the list. Click on that and see all the options for the week.
State issues vaccine notice
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is urging Indiana parents seeking COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years to contact the vaccine site listed at www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance prior to visiting a vaccine provider to ensure vaccine is available and that no appointment is required.
Although some sites may be able to accommodate walk-ins, many sites, including pharmacies and hospitals, indicated Tuesday afternoon that they are requiring appointments due to limited initial supplies of vaccine, a news release stated.
Visit the Indiana Department of Health at www.Statehealth.in.gov for important health and safety information