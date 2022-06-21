Candidates to speak at July 6 Town Hall
MIDDLEBURY — A Town Hall on July 6 in Middlebury will discuss “kitchen table issues” of importance to Hoosiers. This event is open to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Northridge High School Auditorium, 56779 Northridge Drive
All political parties (Democrat, Republican, Libertarian) have been invited to send their candidates as speakers at these town halls, which will give voters a chance to ask questions of the candidates ahead of this fall’s elections, according to a statement from an event organizer, Democratic Party chairman Chad Crabtree.
The candidates will include: Tom McDermott, Democratic Party candidate for U.S. Senate; James Sceniak, Libertarian Party candidate for U.S. Senate; Paul Steury, Democratic Party candidate for U.S. House of Representatives (District 2), Destiny Wells, Democratic Party candidate for Indiana Secretary of State, and Jeff Maurer, Libertarian Party candidate for Indiana Secretary of State. Republicans, according to Crabtree, have declined to participate.
Based on 10 past Town Halls held recently throughout Indiana, among the kitchen table issues to be discussed are: election integrity and fair elections, inflation, gun control, reproductive rights, law enforcement funding, school funding to assure top quality education for students, broadband, revitalizing infrastructure, better support for the ag community, livable wages, affordable healthcare, legalization of marijuana, and the democratic process.
McDermott is currently mayor of Hammond and is the longest serving mayor in the city’s history. He served six years in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear submariner, nuclear electrician and diver. After the Navy, McDermott attended Purdue Northwest, earning high honors in finance while working full time. During law school at the University of Notre Dame, he worked in the school’s Legal Aid office. After receiving his law degree, McDermott returned to Hammond and opened his own law practice. He established Hammond Legal Aid Clinic, now in its 17th year. He said he has brought significant economic development funding to Hammond, and is proud of the award-winning Hammond College Bound Scholarship Program. McDermott and his wife, Marissa, are parents to four children.
“Rural Indiana is a special place to all Hoosier families and we need to protect and preserve our small towns and rural farmlands,” McDermott said. “There are over 55,500 farms in Indiana, with nearly 15 million acres of farmland. It’s important to support our farm economy, to strengthen the safety net for farmers, and to invest in conservation programs. This safety net should protect against market failure and the ever-increasing extremes in our weather patterns.”
Maurer is the nominated Libertarian candidate for Indiana Secretary of State in 2022. Maurer’s career spans tech, transportation, and budget and finance. He lives in Carmel, and serves the Carmel community on the Economic Development Commission and the Home Place Advisory Board.
“I’ve heard from many Hoosiers that they are concerned about election integrity,” Maurer said. “I believe that paper ballot backup is critical. In Indiana, 60% of our electronic voting machines don’t have any paper backup whatsoever. I want to see the implementation of paper ballot backups for 100% of our voting machines, and a complete audit trail for the entire election process.”
There is no set theme for the town halls, Crabtree said. The Democratic Party is the sponsor of this event in Middlebury. “We want to invite everyone at this event to have the opportunity to express their concerns about the kitchen table issues that are important to them and their families,” he said.
To send a question or a concern about an issue, email to TownHall2022ElkhartCounty@gmail.com.
There will also be question forms available to fill out at the event.
Pastor Alan Griffin, of Goshen, will be moderator at this Town Hall and will assure that as many questions as possible are addressed by the speakers during this 90-minute event.
Candidates from the Indiana Republican Party were also invited to take part in the town hall, but they declined to join, Crabtree reporter.
Thor Industries to host Investor Day
ELKHART — THOR Industries c. (NYSE: THO) will host its Investor Day at Airstream headquarters in Jackson Center, Ohio, on June 27, beginning at 9 a.m.
CEO Bob Martin and the senior leadership team will host a series of presentations that will focus on THOR’s strategic framework as well as long-term financial targets and capital allocation priorities, according to a statement from the company. Presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.
A live webcast of the event and accompanying slide presentation will be available at https://ir.thorindustries.com. The event replay and presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.