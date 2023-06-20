Air quality alert extended
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday’s Air Quality Action Day, issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, has been extended to Tuesday for most of nothern Indiana, including Elkhart County.
The forecast is based on data from ozone air quality monitors located throughout the state, a news release stated. IDEM encourages residents of counties within or bordering the AQAD region(s) to heed the forecast.
Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits.
• Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible;
• Combine errands into one trip;
• Avoid refueling vehicles or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.;
• Keep engines tuned, and don’t let them idle idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru), and;
• Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above.
Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.
Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.
IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions, and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground, the release added.
To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Library trustees to meet today
GOSHEN — The Board of Trustees for the Goshen Public Library will meet today at 5 p.m.
The meeting will take place in the library auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St., and will be proceeded by a staff and finance committee meeting at 4 p.m.
Vintage autos to be displayed
SOUTH BEND – The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will showcase Amelia Earhart’s 1937 Cord and Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 Packard.
The event will take place at the Studebaker National Museum, 201 Chapin St. The show field opens to the public at 10 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m.
The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional, a news release stated. The awards ceremony will be narrated by noted automotive raconteur, Bill Rothermel. Special guest at this year’s Concours will be renowned automotive author and historian, Ken Gross. Mr. Gross is a 32-year Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Chief Class Judge and a member of the Pebble Beach Concours Selection committee.
He has authored over 25 books and has curated 14 critically acclaimed automobile exhibitions at major fine art museums. Mr. Gross will be presenting a lecture on Art Deco Automotive Design at 11 a.m. during the Concours in the Wiekamp Auditorium. He will also be selecting and presenting the 2023 Concours at Copshaholm’s “Ken Gross Digs This Car” award.
For more information, visit www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.
Ribbon cutting date changed
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Shutter & Brushes Thursday at 4 p.m., at 916 N. Michigan St., on the second floor.